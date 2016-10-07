Parker Marden, former Manchester president, dies at 77

Parker Marden, a former president of Manchester College known to many students as "Papa Parker," has died at age 77, the university has announced.

Marden, the 13th president of the North Manchester-based insititution, which is now a university, served as president from 1994 to 2004.

In a letter to the university community, current President Dave McFadden said Marden led most of "The Next Step" comprehensive campaign, which strengthened the endowment, made significant capital improvements to campus and expanded the donor base.

During a 31,000-mile national tour, Marden met with 10 percent of Manchester's living alumni, McFadden said.

He said Marden had degrees from Bates College and Brown University, and taught at Cornell University, Lawrence University and St. Lawrence Universdity. Marden came to Manchester from Beloit College, where he served as vice president for academic affairs and dean, McFadden said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.