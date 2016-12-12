Homestead High School students learned this fall just how connected they are.

All it took was some yarn and nearly three dozen 12-foot poles.

English teacher Sara Hoepp­ner’s 12th-grade students used those materials to create the Yarn of Unity project in connection with a book assigned in class, “An Invisible Thread” by Laura Schroff.

Arranged in a circle outside, the poles were each labeled with a statement, including “I have been on probation,” “I have been discriminated against,” “I am on the honor roll,” “I have siblings” and “I am a lefty.”

From the “I am a Homestead Spartan” pole standing within the circle, students schoolwide were invited to stretch the yarn to each pole they could identify with.

Students signed up for times to participate, and sometimes more arrived at the courtyard than Hoeppner’s students were expecting, Jade Garcia, 17, said. She recalled an instance when five classes showed up rather than two.

“That happened a lot,” classmate Jason Reed said.

The 17-year-old described the finished product – a multilayered web of yarn in a variety of colors – as a statement piece that represents a greater meaning.

Noting many people stand on their divisions, Reed said the class project “shows unity in our community.”

The seniors also put the Yarn of Unity message on T-shirts and sold the apparel to students and staff as a fundraiser for No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit affiliated with “An Invisible Thread.”

That wasn’t part of Hoepp­ner’s lesson plan, she said, explaining the fundraiser developed organically.

She said it has been fun to watch her students’ passion for the Yarn of Unity project, which reached a magnitude she and the teens couldn’t have predicted.

She doesn’t know if the project, which required several weeks of planning, could be replicated with future classes.

“They took so much ownership of the process,” Hoeppner said.

asloboda@jg.net

Trine University

Entries are being accepted for the fourth annual Innovation Challenge, which awards cash prizes for the best ideas and concepts for business and technology.

The contest, which is sponsored by Trine University’s Innovation One and Fifth Third Bank, is open to Trine students, high school students and community members throughout the greater tri-state area.

Submissions may include concepts for technological inventions or advances for the technology category and new business ideas or services for the business category.

There are no entry fees or age restrictions. Entries are due March 6. The top 10 ideas will be showcased at the Innovation Expo in the Fabiani Theatre on Trine’s campus in April.

Go to www.innovation1.org, call 260-665-4983 or email bacornell13@my.trine.edu for information or an application.

Canterbury School

Through a recent food drive, Canterbury School donated 14,596 pounds of food to Associated Churches. The food will benefit the organization’s Neighborhood Food Network, which offers families food once a month at no charge through a network of 26 local food pantries in churches and social agencies. Canterbury School is among Associated Churches’ larger contributors for the year. This was the school’s 23rd year holding a food drive for the organization.

Legal education opportunity

The Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity program is accepting applications from students pursuing legal careers in Indiana. The program is designed to assist minority, low-income and educationally disadvantaged students and offers students a preparatory institute the summer before they begin law school. Students who successfully complete the Summer Institute may be eligible for a scholarship, currently $4,500 per semester, for up to three years. Go to courts.in.gov/cleo for an application, which are due Feb. 15. Applicants must be college graduates by the time the Summer Institute begins in June and have an active application on file at an Indiana law school. All applicants go through a rigorous application process that is separate from the Indiana law school application process. Contact Director Ashley Rozier at ICLEO@courts.in.gov with questions.

Ivy Tech

Ivy Tech Community College announced Janet Rummel assumed the role of vice president/workforce alignment operations and marketing on Nov. 28. She will serve as a primary adviser to the senior vice president of workforce alignment regarding community relations and workforce training needs. The position leads operations and marketing, certification centers and other members of the workforce development team to advance strategies as it relates to Ivy Tech’s workforce alignment focus. Previously, Rummel was the director of training and professional development at Phalen Leadership Academies in Indianapolis and worked at Goodwill Education Initiatives in various positions, including executive director and chief academic officer.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.