READS gets new leader

Crown jewels and reading might seem an unlikely pairing – but not to DeShawn Wert.

The new Project READS executive director said that finally seeing the regalia in person after reading about it in books – she’s a Sherlock Holmes fan – created a powerful moment she remembers years later.

“I got to see something I’ve been reading about,” Wert said in an attempt to articulate what made the experience emotional.

She shared the anecdote during a conversation about her new role with Project READS, an organization that helps students from kindergarten through third grade achieve grade-level reading goals.

Project READS serves Allen County school districts as well as parochial and charter schools in the county. It has served more than 4,700 students since 2000 and had 174 active students by the end of the last school year, according to its website.

That year, 99 percent of students showed improvement, 81 percent improved by at least four reading levels and 63 graduated from the program by reading at or above grade level.

Volunteer tutors work one-on-one with students to improve their reading skills.

“We want to continue to do good work,” said Wert, who is supported by three staff members whose experience with the program totals 37 years.

The organization announced Dec. 12 that she had accepted the role of executive director. Wert began in a part-time capacity after Thanksgiving and is starting to meet board members and visiting the program’s 19 sites.

She succeeds Brian White, who retired in April.

When someone told her about the vacancy and suggested she would make a good fit, Wert said she initially brushed it off.

“I really don’t have time for all of this,” Wert recalled thinking, explaining she is the preschool director at Mount Olive United Methodist Church in Marion and has a consulting business, Your ADD Answers, which works with individuals and families affected by ADHD.

But a visit to the organization’s website, www.abouteducation.org, changed her mind.

“I knew I could be an asset to them,” the Grant County resident said.

She has 25 years of experience in elementary education, having served in such roles as classroom teacher and, at the Madison-Grant United School Corp., elementary school principal.

Marilyn Hissong, Project READS board vice president, said Wert’s experience in the education system is an advantage because she understands how the system works.

Board treasurer Shawn Sollenberger wrote in an email that Wert also brings past success of coordinating with other organizations to help both fulfill their missions.

“Project READS is always looking at how we are serving the students in our program, but also the school systems where our students attend,” he wrote. “DeShawn has the skills to analyze our effects and make sure we are keeping up with what the schools need.”

Although her position doesn’t call for it, Wert on Monday stepped in for a volunteer who couldn’t make a scheduled session. She was excited for the opportunity, she said, adding she loves children.

“I especially enjoy the magic of early childhood,” she said.

Children want to learn about their world, and they can do so through books, which allow them to take their time, she said.

As executive director, Wert wants to supplement programming with strategies supported by brain research, a topic she enjoys reading about, she said.

She has also been charged with increasing the number of tutors.

“We’re only limited by our volunteers,” she said.

Project READS has free training online for anyone, such as parents, working with children learning to read or struggling with reading. Called “Follow the Reader,” it provides tips about helping children discover the joy of reading and what can be done to get children interested in reading, Wert said.

She understands reading might not come easy. She wasn’t an avid reader until about the sixth grade, when something clicked and made her understand the role books could play in her life, she said.

Reading, she added, can unlock the future for anyone.

asloboda@jg.net