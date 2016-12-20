Renovation slated for former New Haven elementary school

The former New Haven Elementary School is poised for a $2 million renovation.

The East Allen County Schools board on Tuesday approved resolutions supporting the project, which will be funded by a general obligation bond.

The building, which houses an alternative school, will include the district's data center and some district employees after the renovation.

Work is expected to be done by the start of the school year.

