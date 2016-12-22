Robinson's 3-year contract OK'd

In a nearly unanimous vote, the Fort Wayne Community Schools board Wednesday approved a three-year contract for Superintendent Wendy Robinson.

The agreement, which runs from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2019, holds her annual base salary at $210,164 – the same as the past two years. It also includes a $20,000 annuity, an automobile allowance and the ability to carry over 15 vacation days.

The board voted 5-1, with member Jordan Lebamoff absent.

Glenna Jehl cast the only dissenting vote, explaining she struggled with the overall size of the package.

“I have to say I’m surprised,” President Mark GiaQuinta said. He acknowledged that Robinson’s compensation is “substantial” but said the position commands it.

“The market has spoken in this case,” he said, adding other superintendents in Indiana receive significantly more than Robinson.

Vice President Julie Hollings­worth described the flat base pay as a rarity in superintendent contracts. She told Robinson that the board appreciates her work, even if it didn’t express it with a raise.

Robinson thanked the board for giving her the opportunity to serve and said she has stayed with the district because of the people.

“You can’t buy the commitment and passion in this district,” she said.

In other news, the board approved hiring David M. Amen as the district’s new general counsel beginning Jan. 10 at a total compensation of $104,000.

According to the district, Amen has 10 years of legal experience, including work as an assistant public defender in Missouri and a deputy prosecutor in Allen County. He has also served as an adjunct faculty member at Indiana Tech Law School.

He succeeds William Sweet, who served the district in various capacities since 1973 and was full-time since 2003.

Robinson described Sweet as a friend and advocate for the district, the children and public education.

“No one can replace Bill, whose institutional knowledge is unrivaled, but we are excited to welcome David Amen as our new in-house legal expert,” she said in a statement.

GiaQuinta addressed board members’ concerns about the transition. He predicted it won’t be seamless due to the nature of education law, which he described as a “tough field” that encompasses many components, including labor law and real estate law.

The drop-off in experience is reflected in Amen’s compensation, GiaQuinta said.

