Robinson's pay flat in 3-year deal

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board intended to send a message Wednesday when it publicly presented Superintendent Wendy Robinson’s new contract.

The agreement, which runs from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2019, holds her annual base salary at $210,164 – the same as the past two years, board President Mark GiaQuinta said.

Although Robinson was absent from the special meeting, GiaQuinta said she supports the decision, which is meant to send a “strong statement” of fiscal restraint. Both parties recognize the difficult financial situation facing public schools, he said.

“We in Fort Wayne are aware of the community in which we live and are aware our taxpayers look closely at those issues,” Gia­Quinta said.

Some superintendents in other, smaller districts earn more than Robinson, GiaQuinta said. He said the financial burden for those higher-salary packages is shared statewide because they are paid for by non-property tax dollars through the state, he said.

“I’m dismayed districts down south pay their superintendents what they do because they don’t pay them,” GiaQuinta said. “We all do.”

Holding Robinson’s salary flat should also benefit the district after she leaves, because whoever succeeds her will likely consider her base pay as a starting point for his or hers, GiaQuinta said.

“This really helps us out in that regard as well,” he said.

Robinson’s proposed contract also includes a $20,000 annuity, an automobile allowance and the ability to carry over 15 vacation days. It also calls for an annual evaluation by the board, but it will not be tied to compensation, Gia­Quinta said.

“At this point, we know each other,” he said. Robinson has been superintendent since 2003.

The public was welcome to address the board about the contract, but no one spoke during public comment.

The board is expected to vote on the contract at noon Wednesday in the Lester L. Grile Administrative Center, 1200 S. Clinton St.

If approved, it will be the first full contract for Robinson the board has approved since 2009, GiaQuinta said, noting that the board has approved addendums to that agreement since then. Her most recent contract expired in December 2015.

