School nurses see their work as mission

School nurses don’t just treat sick and injured children.

They can be leaders within their school district on health-related issues, championing ­changes for the betterment of the community, said Mary Hess, director of health and wellness for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

School nurses also need to learn to speak the language necessary to make those changes, she said, and that is why she and others in the district last spring applied to the Johnson & Johnson School Health Leadership Program.

The nationally recognized fellowship provides training – including webinars, a weeklong institute at Rutgers University and a fall retreat – aimed at helping school nurses work with community partners to identify school health needs and create sustainable change plans.

Hess is participating in the 18-month program with Darlene Yarnelle, school nurse coordinator; Gina Dundon, wellness coordinator; and Natalie McLaughlin, lead Parkview nurse at the Family and Community Engagement Center.

At Rutgers, classes occupied their days, and homework occupied most of their nights, they said. The training covered such topics as grant writing and social media, they said, noting they each created a Twitter account, and they participated in exercises that helped them identify their leadership style and readiness to make a change.

The most helpful information came from the speaker who talked about considering culture when trying to change behavior, they said.

That’s especially important at FWCS, a district composed of students who represent many countries and languages, Yarnelle said.

She used the Burmese population as an example. She might recommend they take Tylenol to treat an ailment whereas their preferred treatment could be something else, she said.

In other situations, Hess said, families might be unwilling to cooperate with the school nurses, who have to learn to speak in a way that gives them an opening.

McLaughlin said she took away something else from the program: The work school ­nurses do isn’t in vain.

Yarnelle agreed, saying a school nurse is more than a job. It’s a mission, she said, and they have the opportunity to affect somebody every day.

Manchester University

Walgreens recently gave Manchester University’s pharmacy program $8,000, which the college will use to provide scholarships and further develop and enhance outreach programs and campus activities to ensure diversity and inclusion in the program.

Trine University

Trine University is holding on-campus events to celebrate Black History Month. A “Let’s Talk” presentation is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the President’s Dining Room. Dr. Elicia Harris will explain the process and expectations of getting into medical school. An open mic night is set for 6 p.m. Friday in Fabiani Theatre.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts is presenting a Tim Brumbeloe Retrospective exhibition in the Lupke Gallery, 2702 Spring St., through March 17. Brumbeloe is a Fort Wayne photographer who has worked both commercially and as a fine artist. The exhibition will showcase his use of texture and color as well as his control of light and tonal value.

• The community is invited to the 2017 USF Health Fair set for 1 to 3:50 p.m. today in the Doer­mer Family Center for Health Sciences main hall. Booths address diabetes prevention and management, stress management, homeopathic solutions and the benefits of coffee, among other topics. Attendees can also learn about being a bone marrow donor.

• U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Allison Schmitt will talk about her struggles with mental illness and depression during two free programs March 7 at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center in downtown Fort Wayne. A noon lunch seminar is planned for athletic trainers, high school and college athletes and their coaches. The keynote event is at 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by a brief meet-and-greet, for which registration is limited. Go to usffutureofhealthcare2017.eventbrite.com to register.

Ivy Tech

The following people have joined the staff at Ivy Tech Northeast: Monique Washington, nursing instructor; Austin Bryant, maintenance tech III; Jacob Witucki, philosophy instructor; Lynsey Saylor, therapeutic massage instructor; Debra Firstbrook, disability services note taker; and April Detrick, account clerk bursar. Nicole Treesh was promoted to library director.

Scholarships

• Thirty-eight Allen County residents applied for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, which was established by the 2016 Indiana General Assembly. The scholarship pays up to $7,500 annually for 200 individuals who commit to teaching in Indiana for five years after graduation. A total of 643 people applied, including nine in Kosciusko County, eight in DeKalb County, seven each in Whitley, Huntington and Noble counties, five each in Adams, Steuben and Wells counties. Winners will be notified by April 15.

• The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for its civil engineering scholarship, which provides $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester. Scholarships can be applied toward an undergraduate or graduate degree in civil engineering. Applications must be postmarked by March 31. Go to www.INDOTScholarship.in.gov to apply.

Internship

The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for paid internship positions through Feb. 24. Candidates must be enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate with an accredited post-secondary institution and have completed at least one year of undergraduate education. Students graduating in May are eligible to apply. Selected interns may pick a start and end date between May and August that best fits their academic schedule. Go to www.in.gov/spd/careers/internships.htm for information.

Contest

Three northeast Indiana high schools can win a $1,500 scholarship to award to a graduating senior by getting their students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The contest, which runs through March 10, was launched by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership’s Big Goal Collaborative and NIPSCO. Winners will be awarded in three categories – greatest overall growth in FAFSA submissions, growth of at least 5 percent and completion rate of at least 75 percent. Winners will be announced mid-April. Go to www.fafsa.ed.gov or call 1-800-433-3243 for help with the FAFSA.

