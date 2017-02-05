Schools seek those with drive

Dee Vasquez’s knowledge about East Allen County Schools students runs deep.

She knows their siblings and their parents. She knows who has a dog, who has a cat and who has a hamster. She knows about loose teeth and lost teeth.

She learns the minutiae of their lives not from inside a classroom but from behind the wheel of a school bus.

“I look forward to it every day,” Vasquez said.

School transportation officials in Allen County view bus drivers as an integral part of the education system, but face a shortage of drivers despite ongoing hiring.

Fort Wayne Community Schools, which has 194 regular driver positions, faced 11 vacancies late last month and needed substitute drivers as well, Transportation Director Frank Jackson said, placing his need at 25 drivers.

Ideally, Southwest Allen County Schools would have at least two to three substitutes available at all times and every route covered, but it has five open routes with two new drivers in training, Transportation Director Steve Lake said. Other transportation staff – including mechanics and former bus drivers who are now secretaries – drive when needed, he said, but that pulls them away from their assigned posts. The district has 68 drivers, he said.

Northwest Allen County Schools has 66 routed drivers and has faced challenges recruiting substitutes, Chief Operations Officer John Miller wrote in an email. Obtaining a commercial driver’s license can be time consuming and expensive for applicants, he said, and candidates have to complete a pre-employment physical, including drug testing.

At East Allen, Transportation Director Dave Myers – who got his commercial driver’s license in July – has filled in three times this school year, he said in late January. East Allen has 112 regular drivers and routes and 15 to 20 substitutes, he said.

“If we can train two drivers a month we’re pretty comfortable,” he said, explaining that general goal helps him fill retirements and maintain the substitute pool.

The driver shortage isn’t just a local issue. School Bus Fleet magazine conducted a survey in 2015 that found only 8 percent of responding districts had no shortage. About 30 percent of districts described the issue as mild, 36 percent described it as moderate, 18 percent described it as severe and 8 percent described it as desperate, the survey found.

Demand for drivers likely won’t lessen. A 2015 report jointly released by the U.S. departments of Education, Transportation and Labor projected there would be 330,699 openings for school or special client bus drivers from 2012 to 2022.

Myers and Lake have attracted applicants by advertising the jobs in high-traffic areas, most recently at State Road 930 East and Green Road near New Haven High School and on Summit Middle School’s lawn at Aboite Center and Homestead roads.

Districts are also using referral programs. Southwest Allen drivers who recruit a hirable candidate are rewarded with a prime parking space, and FWCS is working on a referral program that would compensate drivers, the transportation directors said.

This year, Northwest Allen created a position to help with its substitute shortage and help prepare drivers to have their own route, Miller said.

“These drivers receive similar compensation and benefits as routed drivers but serve as full time substitutes having priority when routes become available or new routes are added,” he said in the email.

The part-time hours might discourage some from becoming bus drivers, the transportation officials said, so pay and benefits become selling points. Benefits offered by Allen County districts include paid holidays; personal illness days; and health, dental and vision insurance.

According to the 2015 federal report, the median annual wage for school or special client bus drivers is $30,098.

East Allen drivers’ hourly rate starts at $17.11 and increases to $19.46 after their first anniversary.

The base pay is $63 per daily route at Northwest Allen and $77.12 per day at Southwest Allen.

The hourly pay scale for regular drivers at FWCS ranges from $17.03 and $22.70.

“What we try to share even more so than job security is how we compensate our employees,” Jackson said, adding some drivers can work eight-hour days by taking on extra duties, such as midday routes.

It’s also important to share how rewarding the job can be, the transportation directors said.

Bus drivers are the first and last to see students on school days. They see children at their highs and at their lows and can alert schools if something is abnormal, Myers said.

“They are a huge piece of the educational system for our students,” he said, calling the school bus a “classroom on wheels.”

On a recent morning, a group of East Allen bus drivers gathered in the driver’s lounge and shared their stories.

Karen Myers, who drives students with special needs, said she and the children have “imagination things,” like pretending they’re skiing.

Charles Ward, who began as a substitute in December, said he tries to show students a positive attitude because he knows it might make a difference in their day.

Amy Peters, who also trains drivers for the district, said she takes a genuine interest in the children, who have invited her to their after-school events.

“I treat them like my kids,” Peters said.

