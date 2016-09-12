Seeing good in public schools

When Diane Gibson and her family moved to the Eastland Gardens subdivision in the Harding area in 1989, she was home schooling her children. It didn’t particularly matter to the Gibsons where they lived since they’d already decided to home-school or go private.

“We were always anti-public school,” said Gibson who went to schools in the New Haven attendance area and graduated from New Haven High School. Her husband, Tom, attended St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic school before graduating from Snider High School.

But then something changed.

“I really feel like God had other plans for us,” Gibson said. “(We really felt) to stay in the community, we needed to be fully into it and, for us, that was to put our kids in the school here.”

That also meant as a white family with children attending Southwick Elementary School, Prince Chapman and Harding Jr.-Sr. High School, they were in the minority.

“We were very much in the minority. The number I remember was 9 percent white,” Gibson said. “For us, we really loved that, being a minority. We really looked at that more as a great opportunity for our kids,” and as a benefit “where they are exposed to a lot of different cultures.” The community is black and increasingly Burmese.

Her children thrived, she said. Her daughter Ashley, 30, graduated from University of Saint Francis with a nursing degree. Son Zach, 26, got a music technology degree from the University of Saint Francis and works for Sweetwater Sound.

Ben, 22, is studying pre-dentistry at IPFW and works at Lowe’s, while Molly, 14, is at Heritage High School where they all attended high school, except for Ben who transferred to Harding High School before its closure as a traditional high school.

“It’s a myth that they wouldn’t be able to get a good education,” Gibson said. “I think that’s one of the biggest myths. If they wouldn’t have gone, I would not know what I know to be true. A great education is provided in these schools.”

There are tremendous challenges presented in these schools, including language barriers, Gibson said, but that is made up by “loving teachers, pouring themselves into these children.”

The Gibsons purposely lived below their means in order for Diane to become the kind of school volunteer communities rely on. She was president of the Southwick PTA for years and organized the Taste of Southwick which featured food from many different countries. She ran the carnivals.

“I love that my kids have the greatest memories,” Gibson said.

These days, she volunteers every Tuesday morning at Southwick, doing whatever the secretary needs. She takes care of the snack machine. She likes to “be a blessing to the staff there because I love being able to say I made their day a little easier.

“I’m in these buildings and try to keep good communication with building principals. There are needs, oh my gosh, they can only do so much with the money (they have),” Gibson said, which is why she went to the microphone at the June 7 board meeting to speak in favor of the EACS $87.5 million referendum.

There will no longer be a November vote on the referendum because no one in the district filed a petition to stop it.

“My husband and I are more than just taxpayers,” she told the board. “We are investors. A lot of these kids, they are my neighbors and I want to see this referendum passed.”

Her particular concern is the trailers behind Southwick used for classrooms, which are now slated to go away.

Southwick wil get new classrooms as part of the building project.

“If I just look at it from a taxpayer perspective, who wants to pay more taxes?” Gibson explained. “But at some point they can’t keep fixing. East Allen is long overdue.”

“Diane is a gem in the East Allen Community! She unselfishly gives of her time and talents for the betterment of our youth,” says East Allen superintendent Kenneth Folks. “She is not one to sit on the sidelines. She jumps right in and gets actively involved when she sees a need that has to be addressed.”

