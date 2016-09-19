State designates 4 area schools 'family friendly'

Four northeast Indiana schools have been designated as 2016-17 Family Friendly Schools, the Indiana Department of Education said today.

Lincoln Elementary School in Huntington, Washington STEM Academy in Warsaw and New Haven Intermediate School and New Haven Primary School in New Haven were among 44 schools selected for the honor, the education department said in a statement.

The schools were selected based on their commitment to addressing the needs of students while getting families actively involved in their community and in their school, the statement said.

In doing that, it said, the schools not only have to provide academic, physical, emotional and social needs for the students in their care, but also provide resources for everyone in the family to be involved.

Lincoln Elementary also received the award in 2015-16, the statement said.

For more information about Family Friendly Schools and a full list of schools receiving the award, go to the Indiana Department of Education website at: www.doe.in.gov/familyfriendly.