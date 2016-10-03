Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

Terri Hargrove

School: Haley Elementary

Grade teaching: Second

Education: Bachelor of Arts in elementary education, Franklin College

Years teaching: 13 years in Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; Fort Wayne; also worked at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory as its educator and Parkview YMCA as child-care director

City born: Fort Wayne

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Two sons, Reed, 19, and Johnathon, 16

Last book read: “The Mouse and the Motorcycle” by Beverly Cleary (read aloud to my class)

Favorite teacher(s): Mrs. Vicki Minnick (fourth grade at Forest Park) and Mr. James Overmyer, biology at North Side

Favorite class in school: Science

Favorite teaching memory: The smiles on my students’ faces, as well as in their eyes, when they put on their superhero capes after they have accomplished one of their personal goals.

Favorite extracurricular activity: Destination Imagination; Global, volunteered led organization; challenged based using STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics); DI Mission: to teach students the creative process and empower them with the skills needed to succeed in an ever-changing world

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? When you hold on to the superhero within yourself, you will soar. It won’t always be easy, but you can do it!

Recommended by: Samantha Vance, student

Reason for recommendation: “Samantha said she loves how (Ms. Hargrove) makes learning fun, even math, and is funny. She likes that Ms. Hargrove believes there is a superhero in everyone! My son had her in second grade as well, and he learned so much and wanted to go to school! She really cares for her students! I hope all my kids are lucky enough to have her as a teacher! Her theme this year is finding the super hero in you! She is getting capes for the kids to wear when they meet a personal goal!”

IPFW

Reaching Reluctant Writers, an IPFW workshop for K-16 teachers and educators from all disciplines, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Liberal Arts Building. Registration is $25 for attendees; $15 for workshop presenters and free for IPFW pre-service teachers. The program will offer three concurrent, 50-minute sessions on topics such as incorporating technology, brainstorming and writers outside the language arts class. To register, contact Karol Dehr at dehr@ipfw.edu or call 481-6074. The event is hosted by the Appleseed Writing Project, a national writing project site.

Scholarship winner

Joseph Brant, of Fort Wayne, received a $1,000 Kroger Scholars award. He is the son of Tammy Brant, an associate at the Kroger store at 6310 E. State Blvd. Joseph will be a senior at Shawnee State University in Ohio majoring in Digital Simulation and Design.

Huntington University

Huntington University announced that the Teachers Credit Union Foundation presented the university with a $2,500 check as a lead gift in support of the 2016-17 Forester Fund. Huntington University’s Forester Fund helps nearly 100 percent of university students receive some kind of financial aid for their education. Much of that aid comes in the form of scholarships provided by the Forester Fund. To support Huntington students with a Forester Fund gift, go to www.fundingforesters.com.

Saint Francis

STEM scholarships are being offered to incoming University of Saint Francis science, math and technology students. The National Science Foundation is offering the Roger Bacon Scholarship to students majoring in science, technology, engineering and math programs. Each scholarship is worth up to $6,500 the first year and renewable for higher amounts each subsequent year, totaling up to $29,000 through graduation. Institutional and non-institutional financial aid, including federal and state grants and outside scholarships will be taken into account in determining the size of the scholarship. The scholarships are available for the following majors: computer science (cyber security, game and application development and computer information systems), biology, chemistry, environmental science, science and entrepreneurship and math. Applications will be reviewed as they are received. The deadline to apply for the Roger Bacon Scholarship is March 5, 2017. Complete details and information about all scholarships available to USF students can be found at admissions.sf.edu.

Grace College

Grace College’s soccer stadium was officially renamed 1st Source Bank Field. Grace’s soccer stadium, revamped in 2014, now displays the 1st Source Bank Field logo on the press box at the entrance into the field.

Indiana Tech

Tammy M. Taylor, an Indiana Tech associate professor of education, won the 2016 Leepoxy Award for Teaching Innovation. This award was established in 2008 by community supporter and owner of Leepoxy Plastics, Larry Lee. Taylor was recognized for her extensive use of a clinically based approach to teacher education.

Ivy Tech

Ivy Tech Community College Northeast automotive technology student Ryan Folker recently selected more than $4,500 in tools and equipment as the recipient of the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s 3M Hire Our Heroes tool grant for 2016. Since 2013, 3M has partnered with CREF in support of the collision repair industry and American veterans. Folker is one of 61 winners nationwide this year who had the opportunity to select tools and equipment to help in his automotive repair education and toward employment after graduation. Folker served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years before enrolling at Ivy Tech Northeast.

