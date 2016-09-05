Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

Jennifer Baron

School: Carroll High School

Grade teaching: Algebra 2, Geometry Lab

Education: Bachelor of science with a teaching option, Purdue University

Years teaching: Seven

City born: Columbia City

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband John, sons Kyler and Devon, daughter Hailey

Last book read: “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” by Mary Higgins Clark

Favorite teacher(s): Mr. Dela Cuesta and Mr. Clark

Favorite class in school: Math

Favorite teaching memory: I don’t think I can pick one favorite memory. My students are great here at Carroll, and they inspire me every day.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Try new things! It’s all right to be scared to do something different. Get out of your comfort zone, and you will find what you truly love.

Recommended by: Lydia Riecke, student

Reason for Recommendation: “She just is like a teen­ager in the sense that she has an awesome sense of humor and she is just fun. When we have a joke, she hops on board and usually makes it 6,372 times funnier. Or she will actually start a joke and have fun with the class. (She’s a great matchmaker.) She makes learning actually understandable. I have never been good at math, but she took the time and patience to actually slow down and explain things I didn’t understand. She just really wanted me to do good, so she took the time. She really just cares about all her students. It’s pretty cool.”

Huntington University

• Huntington University received a $5,000 gift from DuPont Pioneer toward the construction of the Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies Greenhouse Project as part of the DuPont Pioneer sponsorship program. The new greenhouse will feature multiple zones with energy-efficient environmental controls for managing temperature and lighting and will be located adjacent to Dowden Science Hall for easy access to teaching labs and full-day sun exposure. The Haupert Institute for Agricultural Studies at Huntington University opened in the fall 2014.

• The Arnold P. Gold Foundation and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing announced that Huntington University is one of 50 nursing programs nationwide to receive funding to host a White Coat Ceremony. The APGF-AACN White Coat Ceremony for nursing is held at the beginning of an academic year to promote the importance of humanistic, patient-centered care to new nursing students. Participating schools receive $1,000 in financial support to host a ceremony, which typically features the recitation of an oath and receipt of a commemorative pin. Huntington University’s nursing department received its 10-year accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education this year. Since graduating its first class in 2011, the nursing program has conferred 91 bachelor of science degrees.

To learn more about Huntington’s nursing program, go to www.huntington.edu/nursing.

University of Saint Francis

The University of Saint Francis and Fort Wayne Citi­link are offering an express route from the main campus on Spring Street into downtown as part of the new USF Downtown. The bus connects the main campus to downtown classrooms, shopping and dining. The service is free of charge and available to the public. The bus route runs every 30 minutes between Saint Francis campus locations with seven express stops and at any safe intersection along the route. The service operates from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday when Saint Francis is in session. Saint Francis is also offering discounted bus passes. Saint Francis students, faculty and staff can buy a 31-day Citilink bus pass from the university business office at a discounted rate and use all Citilink bus routes to move throughout the city. More details can be found at www.sf.edu or by calling 432-4546.

Trine University

Trine University has received a $25,000 grant from the DENSO North America Foundation to support three senior design teams in the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department and to develop a touchscreen programming lab in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. The grant was part of $1 million in grants awarded to 24 colleges and universities across North America. The funds will be used to support advancing education in skilled trades, active safety and robotics programs, student vehicle teams, learning labs and more. A portion of the grant will be used to support the Basic Utility Vehicle and Shell Eco-marathon teams. The BUV team participates in an annual competition hosted by the Institute for Affordable Transportation to design a simple, low-cost utility vehicle that can benefit low-income people in rural areas of developing countries. The Eco-marathon is an annual competition that challenges students to design, build and drive the most energy-efficient car. Funds also will be used for a third senior design team to build a laboratory-scale chassis dynamometer and to buy a trailer so that student design teams and clubs can more easily travel to competitions. The chassis dynamometer will be used by future SEM teams to measure the speed and torque of the SEM car, in order to optimize track performance. Lab work in touchscreen programming will provide Trine students opportunities to develop visual indicators for automotive systems through Human Machine Interface, which may include innovative devices that allow one to interact with a machine.

