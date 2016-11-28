Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

Stacy Lichtle

School: New Haven Primary School

Grade teaching: Student Services

Education: Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Miami and a Master of Science in school counseling from University of Saint Francis

Years teaching: 9 years

City born: Fort Wayne

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband, Zac, and 1-year-old son, Gabe

Last book read: “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova

Favorite teacher(s): Ms. McKean, third-grade teacher at Queen of Angels School

Favorite class in school: Art

Favorite teaching memory: Too many. Being proposed to by a third-grader (have a drawing to prove it) – ironically, my husband proposed soon after – and being told thank you (sometime years later) by parents and students.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Dream big, work hard for it, have fun doing it!

Recommended by: Renita Peters, principal.

Reason for recommendation: “I would like to nominate Stacy ­Lichtle, New Haven Primary School’s student assistance specialist, for The Journal Gazette’s Teacher Honor Roll. Stacy has been at NHP for eight years and has been a strong leader in our building. She is a certified school safety specialist and is on the EACS district Crisis Team. She regularly sits down with me and reviews our school’s crisis plan, strengths and weakness of drills, and helps address safety concerns. As well as being an outstanding safety advocate, Stacy meets with small groups of students daily to address social/emotional needs. She currently has a self-esteem group where students work on building theirs up, an anger group where she assists students in channeling their feelings, and a behavior group where students work on how to follow procedures and rules in any situation. Stacy also leads an after-school character club, where students have an opportunity to participate in group projects and learn how to be a great leader. Stacy helps make New Haven Primary School a safe and inviting place for all students. Every student feels welcomed and appreciated when they talk with her.”

Trine University

Trine University’s second annual Giving Day on Nov. 17 not only raised more money than last year – $88,206, a more than 17 percent increase – but it also had 20 percent more donors than the inaugural event. Held virtually, Giving Day was a 24-hour challenge to benefit programs on campus. Donors included alumni, past and present faculty, and students, who could direct their gifts to the student scholarship fund or any area on campus. Those who missed Giving Day 2016 may support Trine financially by going to www.trine.edu/give or by calling 844-665-4483.

Indiana Tech

Indiana Tech is offering a new scholarship opportunity that expands the reach of its Northeast Indiana Regional Scholarship, which was implemented in 2015. It, along with the new Indiana Tech Regional Scholarship, is for students taking traditional semester-long courses on campus in Fort Wayne. Both $3,000 scholarships require that applicants must be accepted into Indiana Tech and their FAFSA must be filed before March 10. The Indiana Tech Regional Scholarship is available to students who attend a school or live in a ZIP code that begins with the following numbers: 460, 465, 469, 473, 490, 492, 435 and 458. The Northeast Indiana Regional Scholarship is available for students attending a school or living in a ZIP code that begins with 467 or 468. Neither award may be used in addition to an Indiana Tech athletic scholarship. Contact Indiana Tech’s Office of Admissions at 800-937-2448 ext. 3103 or admissions@indianatech.edu for information.

Huntington University

Huntington University alumni and artists within 150 miles of the school’s home campus are encouraged to submit proposals for a public art commission for the inner lobby wall of the Merillat Centre for the Arts. The university is seeking artwork that reflects the creative vitality and artistic expression of its visual and performing arts programs. Submissions will be judged on their use of space, material, color, scale, proportion and, among other qualities, their ability to convey the artistic life residing within the MCA. Applications must be in a single, small-file PDF format and must include a letter of interest, an artist résumé or CV and three to five examples of work. The deadline is Jan. 17. Three applicants will be awarded $500 to develop two concept proposals, and an all-inclusive award of $8,500 will be awarded to execute one of the approved concepts. Go to www.huntington.edu/CallForArt for information or email questions to Rebecca Coffman at rcoffman@huntington.edu. Send submissions to Jason Bleijerveld at jbleijerveld@huntington.edu.

IPFW

IPFW on Nov. 17 announced recipients of its 2016-17 Featured Faculty Award, which recognizes exemplary efforts of faculty in teaching and librarianship; research, scholarship and creative endeavors; and engagement with the community. Donald Mueller was honored as the Featured Faculty for Excellence in Engagement. Zhuming Bi was honored as the Featured Faculty for Excellence in Research, Creative Endeavor and Scholarship. Both are associate professors of mechanical engineering. A $1,000 professional development stipend was given to the winners.

