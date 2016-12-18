USF digging new digs

Perhaps a third-floor view from USF Downtown best illustrates the University of Saint Francis’ relationship to its new surroundings.

From the historic Woman’s Club within the USF Business Center, dean Bob Lee said visitors can see Parkview Field, the site of a proposed downtown arena, Ash Brokerage and the riverfront project.

“Our students have a really nice perspective of the things going on downtown,” said Lee, who heads the Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership.

Students are interacting with their downtown neighbors, too. Professors have seen students get lunch from such places as Coney Island and Cindy’s Diner or study at Parkview Field between classes. Businesses have also welcomed students as part of classroom tours or class projects.

Friday marked the end of the first semester for USF. The downtown campus comprises two renovated historic buildings.

Once home to the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, the Business Center, 826 Ewing St., houses the business school, the Media Entrepreneurship Training in the Arts program and the Risk Management and Insurance program.

Around the corner on West Berry Street, the USF Music Technology Center occupies the west tower of the former Scottish Rite Center, and the adjacent auditorium has been renamed the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center.

Miles Fulwider, the music department chair, said he and others are learning how to use the space, which includes recording studios, mix and edit rooms, and music practice rooms. They have discovered “so many fun, happy accidents,” he added, like the sound quality produced by a load-bearing column in the middle of a studio.

The transition to the Business Center also has been smooth, Lee said. He said students seem to like the environment, which “has that feel of business” because it formerly housed the Chamber of Commerce. That business group, now called Greater Fort Wayne Inc., moved to office space along East Main Street.

“From my perspective,” Lee said, “I’m really excited about the revitalization of the urban core here in Fort Wayne.”

“If we can execute our strategy of being a provider of talent to a growing downtown community, I think that’s just going to continue to grow our brand, the Busse School of Business,” Lee added.

Greater Fort Wayne hasn’t studied the effect of the new campus downtown, but, anecdotally, it appears area businesses have noticed the influx of students.

Kaylea Hanes, a barista at the Starbucks blocks away from the campus, said she sees more customers in Saint Francis apparel. And Kim Burton, who works at The Find on West Wayne Street, said she has seen a lot of college students in the home goods, clothing and accessories shop, which is how she learned the university opened a downtown campus.

Fort Wayne TinCaps President Mike Nutter said he is excited to have a Saint Francis presence downtown, which offers real-life learning opportunities for students.

He should know. Eve-Lynn Clarke, who teaches in the Risk Management and Insurance program, brought students to Parkview Field to get a behind-the-scenes look at risk management.

“It was a lot better than me taking the show on the road,” Nutter said. “When they can come here, it’s so much more effective.”

Students in Julie Howenstine’s principles of marketing course worked with two fair-trade retailers just blocks from campus, including Creative Women of the World. Howenstine said in a written statement that each business received two marketing plans from the groups working on their account.

“This was a wonderful experience for the [students], as they were able to walk to each location to see how each operated,” she said. “While they experienced the retail environment, students were also able to apply their textbook knowledge as well as the importance of the community leadership skills being taught in the course.”

Creative Women of the World personnel spoke positively of the partnership. Vanessa Sheckler, assistant manager, said she appreciated the additional help, and Executive Director Lorelei VerLee said she was eager to hear millennials’ perspective on marketing.

“It’s definitely mutual,” VerLee said of the partnership, adding they have become friends with some students.

Ellie Parker, a junior studying music technology, said the Dunkin’ Donuts in the Allen County Public Library about two blocks southeast is the farthest she strays from USF Downtown, where she spends multiple days a week.

She was among a few students in the Music Technology Center on Tuesday morning, the second day of finals week. Another student was sprawled on a couch, apparently asleep, and another wandering the halls noted he had an hour of sleep.

Seeing students tired after they worked at the center throughout the night shows they love being there, said Mark Everetts, an assistant professor who teaches music technology. Students have around-the-clock access to the music building, which has a secured entrance.

By spending that time on campus, Fulwider said, students are learning what happens in professional studios and gaining experience they can’t get from working at home. Working around more advanced students might prompt others to increase their skills.

Parker, who has no need to visit the campus on Spring Street, said there is a noticeable difference between the Music Technology Center and where her classes used to be. She used to work in studios that were above a gymnasium.

“Oh, it’s so much better, so much better,” she said.

