Wawasee makes promising-practices list

Wawasee School Corp. made the list Friday of districts that have Promising Practices, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

Wawasee's Warrior Time: Students Engaging in the Community initiative was among eight practices on the latest list. To date, the department has identified 156 programs throughout the state. Nominated programs are reviewed with input from experts who work directly with the school or district.

According to information on the state's web site, Wawasee teachers continue to offer new opportunities to students each year. For the 2016-17 school year, Warrior Time classes include students building and launching rockets and starting a gardening club, which will provide students and staff with fresh vegetables and herbs.

"We are also beginning an educational partnership with POLYWOOD to teach the recycling process to our students, challenging them to be eco-friendly while we will earn our own recycled furniture," the information said.

Some Promising Practices of other area school districts, including Fort Wayne Community Schools, have also been acknowledged by the state.