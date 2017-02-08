Woman appeals EACS suit ruling

East Allen County Schools’ legal battle over its $87.5 million building project isn’t over.

Jimella Harris, who filed a complaint against the district Nov. 30, has appealed Allen Superior Court Judge Craig Bobay’s Dec. 28 decision to dismiss the lawsuit. She had asked the court to order the building project be placed on a ballot for the consent of voters.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, President Bob Nelson said numerous people have asked the board about the building project. He ended the meeting by reading a prepared statement.

“Unfortunately, the suit will delay our ability to proceed with the capital improvements,” he said. “We believe that the delay could cost EACS millions of dollars arising from potential increased borrowing costs, increased construction costs and attorney fees.”

The improvements provide “badly needed repairs and modernization,” Nelson said, and they were carefully developed over years and discussed in detail countless times with thousands of parents and students.

The school board voted 5-2 on June 7 to place the $87.5 million building referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot, but the district was allowed to proceed with the program without a ballot vote. No petitions were filed for a referendum, though some objections were raised at the June meeting. The deadline to submit a petition with the required signatures was July 8.

EACS officials have said the renovations will occur across the district’s attendance areas and are expected to increase school safety and address some overcrowding issues the district is facing.

Nelson described the lawsuit as frivolous and intended to frustrate the district.

“We will aggressively work to resolve this matter as soon as possible and remain focused on one goal: ensuring that our students in our district have the greatest opportunity for continued success,” Nelson said.

In other news, the board unanimously awarded the bid for a secure entries project to Shawnee Construction for $661,950, the lowest of four bids. Six buildings will benefit from the project: Heritage Junior-Senior High, Leo Junior-Senior High, New Haven Intermediate, Paul Harding Junior High/East Allen University, Prince Chapman Academy and Woodlan Junior-Senior High.

The board also received an update about another partnership planned between the district and Vincennes University, a career center.

Vincennes President Chuck Johnson said the initial areas of study could be advanced manufacturing, precision machining, culinary arts and pharmacy technician. Students would be able to earn college credits and possibly an associate degree, East Allen University Principal Doug Hicks said, noting the program is a few years away from launching.

