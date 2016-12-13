Work at Nebraska gets OK'd

Renovations to the former Nebraska Elementary School are set to begin next month.

With little discussion, the Fort Wayne Community Schools board on Monday approved two construction contracts for work at Nebraska, which is being repurposed to house an alternative education program for students in grades six through 10. The facility requires architectural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical renovations.

Schenkel Construction Inc. was the lowest of seven bidders for the bulk of the work, coming in at $3,018,475.

Automated Logic was awarded a contract of $191,300 for the controls. District officials noted the existing building automation systems are proprietary, and Automated Logic is the single source vendor for the work.

The district expects the work will be substantially complete by mid-June, with the building open for the 2017-18 academic year.

The project is part of the referendum voters approved last spring, as was another contract the board approved Monday.

Performance Services Inc., the only responding vendor, was granted a contract of $7,464,776 for a project involving HVAC improvements at Bunche and Young early childhood centers, Study Elementary School, and Blackhawk and Miami middle schools to provide each building with a complete air conditioning system.

Additionally, the Helen P. Brown Natatorium will get new flooring in the spectator area, new lighting and a new UV pool filtration system.

Work is expected to be done by August 2018.

In other news, the board recognized outgoing member Becky Hill, for whom Monday was her last regular meeting.

Her colleagues commented on her passion and enthusiasm in their goodbyes.

Vice President Julie Hollingsworth said the board was lucky to have Hill for eight years.

“We are all better board members for having served with you,” Hollingsworth said.

Hill, who did not seek re-election in November, described her time on the board as a “grand experi­ence” and said she is a better person for having served.

asloboda@jg.net