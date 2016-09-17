All eyes on helping special-needs students at EACS



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

A special-needs freshman at Woodlan plays a video from the movie “Madagascar” on Friday, with help from Eagle Eyes, as special-needs teachers look on. The teachers learned how the Eagle Eyes system, offered by The Opportunity Foundation, uses an eye-controlled computer mouse to help students communicate and learn. EACS has four Eagle Eyes consoles that can be used by about 10 students to communicate with technology that allows the wearers to utilize their eye muscles to move the cursor.