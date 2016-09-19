Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

Colin Aumiller

School: Southwick Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

Education: Bachelor of Science in general studies from IPFW, transition to teaching certificate from Taylor University

Years teaching: Two

City born: Fort Wayne

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Last book read: Little Miss Muffet (in school) and The Runelords by David Farland (at home)

Favorite teachers: His kindergarten teacher, Jean Clifton, instilled a love of learning in Colin from day one. Also, Nicole Sauder of Cedarville Elementary and Dr. Pamela Medows of Taylor University, whose feedback and mentorship were critical to his development as a student-teacher.

Favorite class in school: Music

Favorite teaching memory: During Colin’s student teaching, one kindergarten student came in dressed as “Mr. A” for career day. Not only did that touch his heart, but it reminded him that he is more than just an educator. He is a role model for children and must strive to be someone worth following both inside and outside of school.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Do something you love and don’t be afraid to make (and learn from) mistakes. His mistake in choosing a promotion-track business job taught him that money isn’t worth it if you hate your job. Teaching is his passion, and following his passion has made him far happier than anything else he has ever done.

Nominated by: Diamond Robinson and Augustine Pugh

Reason for nomination: “Colin spends an endless amount of time to prepare for his kiddos. He prides himself in building relationships with all students and building a supportive classroom community. He is a lifelong learner and seeks out support and advice from his peers to ensure that he is implementing best practices. He is always positive and willing to contribute ideas to further the schools mission and initiatives.”

IPFW

The National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education recently awarded the Teaching English as a New Language program at IPFW national recognition accreditation status.

IPFW’s program is the only one in northeast Indiana to receive this accreditation status. IPFW’s TENL program offers graduate- and undergraduate-level certificates. The program also offers a license for Teachers of English Learners.

For more information on the TENL program or the national recognition status award, contact Hao Sun, professor of English and linguistics, at sunh@ipfw.edu or 481-6775.

Trine University

Trine University will launch an eSports program beginning in the fall of 2017.

Trine has named Alex Goplin, assistant director of admission, as its director of eSports.

Trine University’s team will begin competition with Riot Games’ League of Legends, and add teams in Counterstrike, Hearthstone, Dota 2 and Heroes of the Storm.

The university is planning for a state-of-the-art eSports facility to be located in the new, multimillion-dollar MTI Center when the center opens in 2018.

In addition to merit scholarships, qualified new students admitted to Trine University for the fall semester 2017 will be eligible for a $2,000 eSports Activity Award, renewable annually provided the student continues participation and at the discretion of the coach.

For more information and updates, go to trinethunder.com/sports/esports/ or contact Goplin at goplina@trine.edu or 260-665-4175.

University of Saint Francis

The Jesters of the University of Saint Francis is accepting registrations for 2016-17 from people ages 8 and older with developmental disabilities.

The performing arts program began Sept. 10 and meets each Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon in the dance studio at the USF North Campus, 2702 Spring St., across from the main campus.

Morning activities include dance/movement, theatre, storytelling, puppetry, percussion and music (instrumental and voice).

The cost is $75.

Sponsored by the University of Saint Francis since 1978, the Jesters is a performing group of people with mild to severe developmental disabilities. The Jesters program is supported in part by the AWS Foundation, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Those interested can contact Molly McGowan in the School of Creative Arts at mmcgowan@sf.edu or 399-7700, ext. 8001 to request registration forms.

For more information, contact director Allison Ballard at allis2b@yahoo.com or 745-3107. Registrations will be accepted through Saturday.

Ivy Tech Community College Northeast

Healthy Essence, the student-run massage clinic at Ivy Tech Community College Northeas has re-opened.

The hourlong full-body relaxation massage will be from a student in Ivy Tech Northeast’s Therapeutic Massage program. Massages run $25 for the community and $20 for Ivy Tech employees and students, military personnel and those 55 and older.

To make an appointment, email fw-tmsclinic@ivytech.edu or call 480-2094.

