Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Ashlyn Sagan, 8, left, and Sophie Bubb, 8, create houses of sticks based on the tale of the three little pigs during a winter break STEM camp at Science Central. The theme was "Once Upon A Time" and explored the science of fables and fairy tales. Kids also made houses of straws and Legos and a leaf blower was used to test the structural integrity.