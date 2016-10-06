30 GOP ex-congressmen call Trump presidency 'unacceptable'

Thirty former Republican members of Congress are warning that the prospect of a Donald Trump presidency represents an "unacceptable danger" to America.

The former officials represent 22 states — including presidential battlegrounds such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Virginia.

In a statement released Thursday, they are vowing not to vote for Trump under any circumstances. They say they differ on how they'll cast their ballots.

They said Trump's "disgraceful candidacy is indefensible" and that "this is no longer about our party; it's now about America."

Organizers of the group include former congressmen Tom Coleman of Missouri and Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma. Some had signed a letter in August urging the Republican National Committee to abandon Trump and focus its resources on protecting Republican majorities in the House and Senate.