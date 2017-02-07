Appeals court hearing ban carries liberal rep

SEATTLE – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which is weighing the appeal concerning President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, is the federal appeals court conservatives have long ridiculed as the “nutty 9th” or the “9th Circus.”

Covering nine western states plus Guam, the San Francisco-based court handles far more cases than any other federal appeals court, including some rulings that have invoked furor from conservatives over the years.

Among them: finding that the phrase “under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance is unconstitutional, that the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy on gays in the military was problematic long before President Barack Obama’s administration ended it, and that states can force pharmacies to dispense emergency contraceptives.

But some legal scholars say the 9th Circuit’s liberal reputation is overblown and that the court has moved to the middle as some of President Jimmy Carter’s appointees – who were considered extremely liberal – have taken semi-retired “senior” status or passed away.

University of Richmond Law School Professor Carl Tobias called the notion that the 9th Circuit is liberal “dated.”

A bill introduced last week by Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake would put Arizona in a new 12th Circuit with Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Washington while leaving California, Hawaii and Oregon plus Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands in the 9th Circuit.