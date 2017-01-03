Banks opposed proposal to weaken ethics office

Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, said he had opposed an effort to weaken the independent Office of Congressional Ethics that House Republicans abandoned Tuesday.

"I'm glad that it was taken out of the rules package and supported that effort. ... I felt that it wasn't handled in a thoughtful manner, and I'm glad the course was reversed today," Banks said in a telephone interview.

Republicans withdrew a proposal their caucus passed Monday that would have altered OCE operations. Banks said he had sided with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and his leadership team, which had objected to the proposal.

The proposal would placed the OCE under the jurisdiction of the House Ethics Committee and hurt its ability to publicly disclose its findings and investigate anonymous tips.

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he disapproved of the House Republicans' proposal, saying they had matters "of far greater importance" to consider.

The OCE had investigated Banks' predecessor in the House, former congressman Marlin Stutzman. Last year, it concluded "there is substantial reason to believe" that Stutzman used Senate campaign funds to pay for a personal family trip to California in 2015 in possible violation of House rules and federal law.

Stutzman's term in office expired this week when he was replaced by Banks, ending the House Ethics Committee's review of him.

