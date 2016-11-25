Billionaire investor likely Commerce pick

Wilbur Ross, the billionaire investor considered the “king of bankruptcy” for buying beaten-down companies with the potential to deliver profits, is expected to be President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for commerce secretary, two officials with knowledge of the decision said.

Ross helped shape the Trump campaign’s economic agenda, particularly its hard-line stance on the need to renegotiate – or even withdraw from – free trade agreements. That position resonated with the working-class voters who were instrumental in delivering Trump’s upset victory.

In Ross, Trump has tapped a like-minded businessman who understands the prospects for both profit and peril in restoring American manufacturing. Ross built his fortune buying distressed companies that were once at the heart of American industry – steel mills, coal mines and textile factories, to name a few – and then selling them in short order, making billions of dollars along the way.

As head of Commerce, Ross would oversee many of the government’s disputes with its trading partners, though it remains unclear how much authority over trade policy Trump might provide him.

The Commerce Department is also responsible for compiling crucial data about the health of the economy, including the quarterly estimate of the nation’s gross domestic product, or GDP.

Current Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker was a wealthy real estate investor whose family helped found the Hyatt hotel chain.

Saving Indy jobs?

Thanksgiving was a working holiday of sorts for Trump, who suggested on Twitter that he was engaged in trying to prevent an Indianapolis air conditioning company from moving jobs to Mexico.

“I am working hard, even on Thanksgiving, trying to get Carrier A.C. Company to stay in the U.S.,” Trump tweeted. “MAKING PROGRESS – Will know soon!”

The company, which has announced plans to move 1,400 jobs to Mexico from Indiana in the coming years, confirmed Thursday it “has had discussions with the incoming administration,” but said there was “nothing to announce at this time.”

Romney backlash

Internal divisions within Trump’s inner circle over whether he should tap Mitt Romney to be secretary of state are becoming more pronounced because of tensions over whether Romney’s sharp critique of Trump’s career and temperament during the GOP primary ought to disqualify the former Massachusetts governor from a cabinet position.

Trump supporters Mike Huckabee and Newt Gingrich this week spoke out against the a possible Romney pick.

“I’m still very unhappy that Mitt did everything he could to derail Donald Trump,” Huckabee said on Fox News on Wednesday morning. “He didn’t just go after him from the standpoint of ‘I disagree with his policy on immigration, I disagree with his policy on taxes.’ He attacked him on a personal level about his character, integrity, his honor.”

Gingrich said Romney didn’t represent “the kind of tough-minded America-first policies that Trump has campaigned on” later Wednesday on Fox.

Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, advanced those critiques Thursday morning on Twitter, saying she had received a “deluge” of social media and private communications from Trump loyalists warning against the Romney choice, possibly opening the door for former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani or another candidate to be named.