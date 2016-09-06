Candidates chase votes in Ohio

CLEVELAND – On a holiday devoted to American workers, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump converged Monday on this Midwestern city built on manufacturing and made starkly different pitches to blue-collar voters about where their allegiances should lie.

In a bid to boost turnout among a traditionally Democratic constituency, Clinton ticked off a list of policy proposals aimed at lifting working-class families and warned that Trump does not have their best interests in mind, citing what she characterized as a long record as a businessman of “stiffing” contractors he employed.

“Just look at Donald Trump’s track record when it comes to hard-working men and women,” the Democratic presidential nominee told a crowd of about 3,000 at a annual festival that has long been a gathering place for African-Americans. “There may be people you know who are thinking about voting for him. And you know, friends don’t let friends vote for Trump.”

Clinton was joined by a trio of national union leaders, all of whom touted her as the best choice for workers, and by her running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. Kaine called Trump “a guy who’s been sitting up in the penthouse and doesn’t even understand the everyday lives of working folks.”

Trump made a lower-key pitch, holding a roundtable discussion with local labor leaders and union members at a suburban American Legion post and mingling with patrons at a city diner before heading to a county fair near Youngstown.

The Republican nominee was joined at both Cleveland-area stops by Tom Coyne, mayor of the suburb of Brook Park and a former Democrat. Trump showcased Coyne as a model of his ability to reach across party lines, including to working-class voters who like his anti-free-trade message and tough anti-immigration stands.

“These are the big union folks here,” Trump said as he sat with several workers and Coyne at Goody’s Diner.

“I think the mayor is just one example that’s happening across this country where voters who traditionally haven’t voted Republican or haven’t voted in a very long time seem to be coming out to support this messenger and this message,” Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, told reporters.

Conway added that she is bullish about Trump’s prospects for luring union workers to cross over and vote Republican in other industrial states, including Pennsylvania.

At the diner, Trump gestured to reporters to take note when he met a supporter named Maria Hernandez.

“Mexican-American supporter [of] Trump. Mexican-American. It’s so nice,” Trump said. Polls show the Hispanic demographic breaking heavily in Clinton’s favor.

Monday’s events marked the traditional transition to the final leg of the campaign.

The importance of Ohio was evident from the runway at the airport: When Clinton touched down in her newly acquired jet – emblazoned with her “Stronger Together” slogan – Trump’s personal plane and the campaign jet used by his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, were already parked on the tarmac.