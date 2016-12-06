Carson picked for housing agency

Donald Trump’s selection Monday of retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development sets up what could be a collision between the nominee’s philosophical aversion to social safety-net programs and an agency that administers some of the government’s most expansive programs for helping minorities and low-income people.

If Carson remains true to his political commentary about the nation’s housing programs, he could pursue a conservative agenda sharply at odds with efforts by the Obama administration to promote racial integration in housing and with other anti-segregation policies championed by minority groups such as the NAACP.

Carson might also abandon or place new restrictions on government subsidies and other programs that conservatives criticize as fostering a culture of over-reliance on government handouts, according to housing advocates alarmed by his nomination.

It could prove difficult, however, for Carson to manage, much less change, the fundamental course of an organization as massive as HUD.

By his admission, Carson has never run an organization of that size and is far from fluent in housing policy issues. His leadership of the department will be a test case for Trump’s stated governing philosophy that it is better for Washington outsiders, even those with no policy experience, to hold the levers of federal power.

“Ben Carson has a brilliant mind and is passionate about strengthening communities and families within those communities,” Trump said in a statement announcing his decision to nominate Carson.

“We have talked at length about my urban renewal agenda and our message of economic revival, very much including our inner cities. Ben shares my optimism about the future of our country and is part of ensuring that this is a presidency representing all Americans.”

Carson is receiving counsel from Alphonso Jackson, HUD secretary under President George W. Bush, who has suggested he rely heavily on the department’s professional staff to help him set priorities when he takes over the agency.

“We have discussed that over the last couple of weeks,” Jackson said in an interview. “The senior executive service people at HUD are extremely intelligent and valuable to any secretary, if he will listen to them.”

Major changes to the government’s role in housing would require Congress to act, but policy experts said Carson will have the power to make many changes on his own using his department’s rulemaking authority.

He could, for instance, seek to change rules that determine who is eligible for housing assistance and could institute tougher work requirements for people in subsidized housing.

HUD, with its $49 billion budget and about 8,300 employees, has its origins in President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society.” It exists to enforce anti-discrimination laws, assist low-income applicants in obtaining home mortgages and operate more than 3,000 local public-housing authorities.