Cities fill up funds to defend immigrants

CHICAGO – Major U.S. cities and counties are beefing up legal services for immigrants to help them fight deportation and avoid fraudulent lawyers in the wake of Donald Trump’s election and his hard-line immigration enforcement promises.

Tapping local government funds to represent immigrants in federal proceedings provides an early example of the type of pushback the Republican incoming president will receive in Democratic strongholds.

Chicago has approved a $1.3 million legal fund. Los Angeles elected officials said Monday they are working with private foundations to set up a $10 million fund, while some California state lawmakers have proposed spending tens of millions of dollars to provide lawyers to immigrants facing deportation.

“We need to be able to stand by people who are fearful,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former White House chief of staff, said after the measure passed the City Council last week.

Trump’s pledges to build a border wall and deport the estimated 11 million people living in the country without legal permission have triggered uncertainty in immigrant circles. He has since scaled back the deportee number but has not detailed his platform.

In Los Angeles, officials want the fund set up before Trump becomes president in January. About half the money will come from the city and county and half from private donations.

“We don’t know how far the new administration will go when it comes to our nation’s immigration policy, but we’ve all heard the rhetoric, the dangerous rhetoric of the election,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

In Chicago – where an estimated 150,000 people do not have permanent legal status – the money will be divided among two nonprofits. One will focus on poor immigrants facing deportation. The other will employ 200 “community navigators” who will network through churches, schools and community events to find immigrants who are in the country illegally and help them figure out if they have avenues to stay.

Three aldermen representing neighborhoods with strong Trump support voted against the fund, including Nicholas Sposato. He dismissed it as “the legal defense fund for the illegals” and said Chicago should consider the money for other issues. The cash-strapped city diverted the funds from a little-used homeowner rebate program.

“I’m not a hater,” Sposato said during the vote. “Any given day, 1,000 homeless veterans out there. What are we doing for them?”