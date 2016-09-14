Clinton plans return to campaign trail Thursday

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Hillary Clinton will be back on the campaign trail Thursday, after spending several days at home recovering from pneumonia.

Campaign spokesman Nick Merrill says the Democratic nominee will resume normal campaign activities later this week. Clinton is scheduled to address the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute dinner in Washington on Thursday evening and appear on “The Tonight Show” Friday.

Clinton’s doctor diagnosed her with pneumonia on Friday and recommended she take five days off to rest, Clinton told CNN. Her campaign didn’t disclose the illness until Sunday, after video circulated on social media showing her stumbling and being supported by aides after abruptly leaving a 9/11 memorial service in New York City.

She headed to her daughter’s house in Manhattan before going to her suburban New York home, where she was examined by her physician. The doctor later said Clinton was “rehydrated and recovering nicely.”

Assaults at Trump rally yield arrest

One man was arrested and a warrant was issued against another wanted in two separate assaults at a Donald Trump rally in Asheville, North Carolina, police said.

Thomas Vellanti Jr. was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after investigators followed up on an assault videoed Monday night inside the U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse said. Vellanti turned himself in to the Buncombe County Magistrate’s Office Tuesday, Hallingse said.

Hallingse said there was a report of another assault outside the arena involving an older female victim. According to Hallingse, five people were arrested at the rally and a gun was confiscated from someone outside the arena before the rally.

Brit pleads guilty in Trump plot

A British man pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to trying to grab a police officer’s gun and open fire at a June campaign rally for Donald Trump in Las Vegas.

Michael Steven Sandford told a judge Tuesday that he has been treated in the past for mental illness.

Court documents say Sandford previously told a federal agent that he drove from California to Las Vegas with a plan to kill Trump. Sandford didn’t get the gun before he was arrested, and no shots were fired.

Ky. governor fears Clinton victory

Kentucky’s Republican governor said blood might be shed if Democrat Hillary Clinton is elected president.

Speaking to the annual Values Voter Summit on Saturday in Washington, D.C., Gov. Matt Bevin said he was asked whether the country could recover if Clinton were elected.

“I do think it would be possible, but at what price? … The roots of the tree of liberty are watered by what? The blood of … tyrants, to be sure, but who else? The patriots,” Bevin said, referencing a quote from Thomas Jefferson. “I have nine children. It breaks my heart to think it might be their blood that is needed to redeem something, to reclaim something that we through our apathy and indifference have given away.”

In a statement provided by his office, Bevin clarified he was speaking about the sacrifice required of members of the military, saying “we cannot be complacent about the determination of radical Islamic extremists to destroy our freedoms.”

Democrats condemned Bevin’s remarks, with one candidate for Congress calling for his impeachment.