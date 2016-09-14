Clinton risks swing-state backlash over 'deplorables'

WASHINGTON – Bob Polansky, who’s worked for the last half-century at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant near Youngstown, Ohio, considers himself part of the fabric of America and not at all deplorable.

The 73-year-old self-described independent said he voted for both Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, but he’s not happy with his choices for president this year. Polansky has been leaning toward Republican Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton nudged him further in that direction when she wrote off half of Trump’s backers as a “basket of deplorables.”

“She’s putting us in a category of, we don’t know anything, we’re dummies and she knows what’s best for us,” Polansky said. “I know what’s best for my family; Hillary don’t.”

Polansky is the kind of voter both campaigns covet: working-class, from a swing state, with networks of friends, co-workers and family they can influence. That’s especially true in Polansky’s home state of Ohio, which polls show may be the closest of the battleground states in play.

At a fundraising event Friday night in New York, the Democratic nominee told a laughing, affirming audience of donors that “you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.” She described them as “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic, you name it.”

Although she went on to characterize other Trump supporters as people who feel powerless, left behind in the economy and desperate for change, the backlash was immediate. Within hours, Clinton sought to dial back, though not retract, her statement by saying she was wrong to label “half” of Trump supporters that way. She redirected her criticism toward Trump himself for making appeals to bigotry and embracing the support of the white nationalist “alt-right” movement.

While it’s too soon to fully assess how much political damage the deplorables remark will cause her, voters and strategists alike expressed frustration with Clinton’s tin ear. If the aim was to dissuade undecided voters from choosing Trump because they don’t want to be lumped in with racists and sexists, the delivery of the line may backfire by driving them toward the Republican nominee in anger.

“You don’t make comments about his support; you just don’t,” said Jim Graham, the former president of United Autoworkers Local 1112 at the GM Lordstown plant, and a Clinton supporter who is sticking with her.

“You’ve got some real good people supporting Trump for whatever reason,” Graham said. “If they start seeing through Trump to what this guy is, they may turn around and vote for her,” he said. “So why alienate those people? I just don’t understand.”

Debbie Fedor of Grove City in western Pennsylvania, a waitress and the daughter and granddaughter of steelworkers, is supporting Clinton and doesn’t think the comments will hurt her or cause more people to back Trump.

“She was speaking the truth, really,” Fedor, 53, said. “Trump can say the most outrageous things, and she’s so held to a different standard than he is.”

Clay Sanders, of Waverly, Ohio, 69, a retired chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, said he is leaning toward Clinton because of Trump’s lack of experience and temperament. But he said he worries it may be hard for Clinton to recover lost ground because she already was seen as somewhat aloof.

“I think she was trying to say something, but her choice of words was, in itself, deplorable,” Sanders said. “The only way Mrs. Clinton is going to connect is if she changes her presentation.”

Recent surveys show Republican voters moving toward Trump in key states as the race tightens, despite her persistent efforts to court Republicans by painting their nominee as outside the mainstream of their party. A Quinnipiac survey released last week showed Trump winning 88 percent of Republicans in Florida, 91 percent in North Carolina and 86 percent in Ohio.

Steve Schale, who ran President Barack Obama’s 2008 state effort in Florida, said Clinton’s deplorables line was “unfortunate, and she was right to quickly own it.” But Schale said he doesn’t expect it will be pivotal.

“In this campaign, people are already in their corners,” he said. “Trump’s running log of offensive statements haven’t moved his supporters away, nor will this cost Clinton support. As odd of an election as this has become, it is also turning into a conventional one: Two fairly unified camps, and a relatively small number of actual undecideds.”