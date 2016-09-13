Clinton wanted to 'power through it'

WASHINGTON – Hillary Clinton and her campaign scrambled Monday to head off any lasting damage from a brutal weekend, promising to release more of her medical records following her bout of pneumonia and conceding they were too slow in providing information about her condition to the public.

“I just didn’t think it was going to be that big a deal,” the Democratic nominee said late Monday in an interview with CNN when asked why she didn’t immediately tell voters about her recent diagnosis of pneumonia.

Clinton abruptly left a 9/11 anniversary event Sunday in New York and was seen on video stumbling and being held up by aides. Clinton said Monday night she did not faint, but did feel “dizzy and I did lose my balance for a minute.”

“What happened yesterday was that I just was incredibly committed to being at the memorial,” Clinton told CNN. “I could feel how hot and humid it was. I felt overheated. I decided that I did need to leave. As soon as I got into the air-conditioned van, I cooled off, I got some water and very quickly I felt better.”

At the time, roughly 90 minutes passed before aides said Clinton left because she was overheated. Several hours later, her doctor acknowledged she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier.

“In retrospect, we could have handled it better,” Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon said Monday. He pledged to release “additional medical information” about Clinton in the next few days.

Clinton spent Monday at her home in Chappaqua, New York, after canceling a fundraising trip in California. It was unclear when she planned to return to the campaign trail.

Some Democrats said it wasn’t Clinton’s pneumonia diagnosis or even the jarring video of her stumbling into a van that leaves them nervous. It was her campaign’s unwillingness to quickly level with the public about the situation.

“Antibiotics can take care of pneumonia,” David Axelrod, a longtime adviser to President Barack Obama, wrote on Twitter. “What’s the cure for an unhealthy penchant for privacy that repeatedly creates unnecessary problems?”

Clinton pushed back against that idea Monday night, telling CNN that “people know more about me than almost anyone in public life.”

“We’re going to be releasing more information,” she said. “I think it’s fair to say we’ve already met the disclosure of past presidential candidates.”

Campaign aides said it was Clinton’s decision to attend weekend fundraisers and the Sunday ceremony, despite Friday’s diagnosis.

In her interview on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Clinton said that despite doctor’s orders to rest for five days, she thought she could “just keep going forward and power through it and that didn’t work out so well.”

Clinton said in the live telephone interview with CNN that she started to feel hot at the event, which took place on a muggy day in New York. There was little shade where Clinton was standing alongside other dignitaries.

As family members of 9/11 victims read the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the attacks, she decided to leave and get a drink of water. She was wearing a wool suit and had been diagnosed with pneumonia Friday, a fact her campaign had not made public.

In fact, campaign aides said Monday, a number of staff members at her campaign headquarters had been ill in recent weeks, including campaign manager Robby Mook.

At the apartment, she played with her grandchildren, even chasing them around the room, Fallon said. Clinton exited the building on her own, wearing sunglasses and carrying a handbag.

She waved to reporters and said: “I’m feeling great. It’s a beautiful day in New York.” She was then driven to her home in suburban Chappaqua, New York.

“It’s just the kind of thing that if it happens to you and you’re a busy, active person, you keep moving forward,” Clinton said on CNN.

Later Monday, Clinton told supporters via Facebook, “I’m feeling fine and getting better,” adding, “Like anyone who’s ever been home sick from work, I’m just anxious to get back out there.”