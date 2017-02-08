DeVos approved on Pence's vote

Also State Republicans heap praise Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., voted in favor of confirming Betsy DeVos as education secretary, and Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., voted against her. Donnelly said in a floor speech Monday night: “I believe she lacks the commitment to public education needed to effectively lead the Department of Education. I am deeply concerned she will not focus on priorities important to Hoosier families – expanding access to early childhood education, improving our public schools and addressing increasing student loan debt.” Among Indiana Republicans who issued statements praising DeVos on Tuesday were U.S. Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick. – Brian Francisco, The ­Journal Gazette

WASHINGTON – The Senate confirmed Betsy DeVos as education secretary Tuesday by the narrowest of margins, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a historic tiebreaking vote after senators deadlocked over her fitness for the job.

DeVos now takes the helm of the Education Department with questions about whether and how the polarizing fight over her confirmation will affect her power to advance the Trump administration’s agenda.

The entire Democratic caucus of 48 senators voted against DeVos, as did two Republicans, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, who said they did not think DeVos was qualified for the job. The remaining 50 Republicans voted for her, setting up a 50-50 tie that could be broken only with Pence’s vote.

It marked the first time that a vice president’s tiebreaker was needed to confirm a Cabinet secretary, according to Daniel Holt, an assistant historian in the Senate Historical Office. And it was the first time a vice president cast any tiebreaker in the Senate since Dick Cheney did so nine years ago.

DeVos, the fifth of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet secretary choices to win confirmation, was sworn in Tuesday evening. The DeVos vote showed the limits of the Senate minority party’s power: Democrats can protest Trump’s nominees, but they can’t block them.

Republicans defended DeVos as an outsider who will challenge the status quo and as a conservative who will reduce the federal footprint in public schools, stripping away regulations they see as burdensome. The GOP is keen to change course after eight years in which the Obama Education Department exercised unusual influence over the nation’s schools.

“Betsy DeVos has committed: No more Washington mandates, no more national school board,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, on Tuesday.

Opponents said DeVos doesn’t understand or believe in public schools and that she is not committed to enforcing civil rights laws. Those arguments, coupled with her rocky confirmation hearing performance in January, sparked a popular backlash and a level of partisan opposition unprecedented for an education secretary nominee.

“Is this a knowledgeable candidate who understands the federal law? Is this a candidate who comes to us without conflicts of interest? Is this a candidate who is willing to stand up and be the defender of all young children in the schools?” said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the ranking Democrat on the committee. “To me, … she is not.”

Voucher schools

Since the Education Department was established in 1979, nominees to lead it have always been easily confirmed, often on voice votes or with unanimous support.

But DeVos is unlike previous nominees in that she has no personal or professional experience in public education or elected office. Her free-market approach triggered opposition from teachers unions, which mobilized considerable forces against her, as well as from fellow education activists who said they worried that she was more committed to the ideology of “school choice” than to ensuring quality schools for vulnerable children.

DeVos has promised that she will not force vouchers onto states that don’t want them, but she has also said it’s important for parents to have the opportunity to choose alternatives to traditional public schools – including vouchers, full-time virtual schools and public charter schools.

There are legal limits on the education secretary’s authority, but Lindsey Burke of the conservative Heritage Foundation said DeVos can use her new position to advocate for education that is paid for by taxpayers, but not necessarily delivered in public schools.

“There is now someone at the federal level who recognizes that there’s a real redefinition of public education underway,” Burke said. “Public education does not have to mean government schooling.”

Teachers union leaders, civil rights activists and Democrats have vowed to keep the spotlight on the 59-year-old from Ada, Michigan.

“Across the country, parents, teachers, community leaders and civil rights advocates are rightly insisting that the federal role in education should be to strengthen public education, not abandon it, and to protect students’ civil rights including students with disabilities, low-income students, students of color, LGBT students, and immigrant students,” said John B. King Jr., former President Barack Obama’s second education secretary.

“The open question now is, will the future leadership of the department heed that message?”