Donald Trump tries to woo black voters in visit to Detroit

DETROIT -- Donald Trump said Saturday he wanted to help rebuild Detroit and told members of a black church that "there are many wrongs that should be made right" as the GOP presidential nominee tried to woo African-Americans two months before the election.

"I am here to listen to you," Trump told the congregation at the Great Faith Ministries International in remarks that included references to some of his campaign plans. "As I prepare to campaign all across the nation, I will have the chance to lay out my economic plans which will be so good for Detroit."

Seated in the front row was Omarosa Manigault, a former contestant on Trump's reality TV series who has been helping guide his outreach to the black community. Also in the audience was Detroit native Ben Carson, the retired neurosurgeon who ran against Trump in the primaries and is now advising the campaign.

While protesters were a vocal presence outside, Trump made a pitch inside for support from an electorate strongly aligned with Democrat Hillary Clinton.

"I want to help you build and rebuild Detroit," he said. "I fully understand that the African-American community has suffered from discrimination and there are many wrongs that should be made right."

He also said the country needs "a civil rights agenda of our time," with better education and good jobs.

Unlike his usual campaign stops where he confidently has addressed mostly white crowds that supported him and his plans for the country, Trump's visit to Detroit on Saturday was intended to be more intimate. Some protesters tried to push through a barrier to the parking lot but were stopped by church security and police.

The Rev. Horace Sheffield, who led a march from his church blocks away, said: "I walked up to the gate and said I was going to church. I was immediately confronted and was told I needed a ticket.

"You need a ticket to get in church? Anybody who is in this church should be appalled. I love Bishop Wayne T, but to not let the public in?"

Ahead of his trip, Toni McIlwain said she believes that as a candidate, Trump has a right to go anywhere he wants. But, she said, it takes a lot of nerve for him to visit Detroit.

Many black people in the city, she said, are still stung by his stop in Michigan last month, when he went before a mostly white audience and declared, "You live in your poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed." He asked, rhetorically, what blacks had to lose by voting for him instead of Clinton.

"People picked up on" Trump saying "you're all just crap," said McIlwain, who for years ran a community center that offered education and drug prevention programs in one of Detroit's most distressed neighborhoods.

"He generalized the total black community. How dare you talk to us like that and talk about us like that?" she said.

Carson told the Associated Press before Trump's trip that it would serve as an opportunity for the GOP nominee to see the challenges residents face as he refines his policy plans.

"It always makes much more of an impression, I think, when you see things firsthand," he said.

But the risky nature of the visit was underscored by what appeared to be unusually cautious planning by the Trump campaign.

On Thursday, The New York Times published what it said was a script of pre-approved questions Trump would be asked in his interview with Jackson, along with prepared answers.

Jackson told CNN on Friday that he "didn't see anything wrong" with clearing his questions with the campaign and hadn't offered softballs. Trump's intention was to meet and speak with local residents while he's in town "because he's been criticized," Jackson said, "for preaching to African-Americans from a backdrop of white people."

Among the members of the clergy denouncing Trump's visit was the Rev. Lawrence Glass, who said Trump's heart was not into helping blacks.

Glass said Trump represents "politics of fear and hate" and that "minorities of all kinds have much to lose taking a chance on someone like" Trump.

For Trump, courting black voters is a challenge. Most polls show his support among black voters is in the low single digits. Many blacks view some of his campaign rhetoric as insulting and racist.

Detroit is about 80 percent black, and many are struggling. Nearly 40 percent of residents are impoverished, compared with about 15 percent of Americans overall. Detroit's median household income is just more than $26,000 — not even half the median for the country, according to the census.

The city's unemployment rate has dropped, but is still among the highest in the country. And public school students have lagged behind their peers on statewide standardized tests.