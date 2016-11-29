Former VP Dan Quayle visits Trump Tower

NEW YORK – The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump and his administration (all times EST):

2:17 p.m.

Former Vice President Dan Quayle is among those visiting Trump Tower on Tuesday.

Quayle entered the Manhattan high-rise that's home to President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to the incoming commander in chief.

Quayle was President George H. W. Bush's vice president from 1989 to 1993.

Trump aides did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the reason for Quayle's visit.

------

The top Republican in the Senate says he won't recuse himself when it comes to voting on President-elect Donald Trump's choice for transportation secretary.

Trump on Tuesday picked Elaine Chao – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's wife.

McConnell is telling reporters that he won't bow out of the Senate's role to advise and consent on presidential matters.

Chao and McConnell were married in 1993. Chao has served as labor secretary.

------

2:10 p.m.

A top Donald Trump adviser will tour Canada's oil sands ahead of the president elect's inauguration in January.

Alberta Prosperity Fund spokesman Randy Kerr said Tuesday that Kellyanne Conway reached out to set up meetings, a tour and a speech at a fundraising dinner on Jan. 12.

The group bills itself as Canada's only conservative super PAC. The trip could be a boost for TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline. President Obama nixed it but Trump supports the pipeline.

Messages left for Trump's transition team were not immediately returned.

------

1:19 p.m.

The British prime minister's office says Theresa May and President-elect Donald Trump have agreed that their national security advisers should meet before the end of the year.

May's 10 Downing St. office says the British leader called Trump Tuesday and that the pair "agreed that their teams should continue to build close relationships" through the transition period and that their national security advisers should meet in the U.S. before Christmas.

May's contacts with Trump have been overshadowed by the president-elect's warm relationship with Nigel Farage, former leader of the right-wing U.K. Independence Party. Trump suggested last week that Farage would make a good British ambassador to the U.S., prompting May's office to retort that the post was not vacant.

------

12:51 p.m.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says there are no plans for Congress to take action against flag burning.

The California Republican was responding Tuesday to President-elect Donald Trump's tweet saying people should face jail time or lose their citizenship for burning the flag.

The First Amendment to the Constitution protects flag burning as an exercise of the right to free speech. McCarthy was joining other Republicans who refused to back up Trump's approach.

McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that he does not "support or believe in the idea of people burning the American flag. I support the First Amendment."

------

12:27 p.m.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says Congress could vote to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law before coming up with a replacement.

The approach could allow congressional Republicans to take swift action on one of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promises – while putting off the hard part.

McCarthy wasn't specific on timing in his comments Tuesday.

But the California Republican suggested Congress could vote on a repeal while putting off the date for it to take effect. He said that could help bring people to the table to come up with the best replacement.

Six years after Obamacare became law, congressional Republicans have voted dozens of times to repeal it in part or full, but still haven't unified behind legislation to replace it.

------

12:14 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is kicking off a "thank-you" tour in Ohio.

Trump announced the plans Tuesday on his website. He and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will appear in Cincinnati at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

Trump scored a decisive victory in Ohio.

Trump thrived on his large and often raucous rallies during the campaign. Trump has not announced any more stops on the tour, but his website also lists a rally with Pence in New Orleans on Saturday.

------

11:37 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Elaine Chao to become transportation secretary, according to a Trump source.

The source has knowledge of the pick by spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the pick, which is expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon.

Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush and the first Asian American woman to serve in a president's Cabinet. She also is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Chao came to the United States from Taiwan with her family at 8 years old. Her family settled in New York, where her father became a wealthy shipping magnate. She became head of the Peace Corps and deputy secretary of Transportation before taking over the Labor Department.

As Labor secretary, her job was to protect the nation's workforce, including setting safety standards and addressing issues related to wages and retirement. She updated overtime regulations for "white-collar" workers and rules intended to force unions to disclose more details on their financial condition to members.

—By Jonathan Lemire

------

11:21 a.m.

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting with Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

It's the first time a Trump Cabinet nominee has met with a member of Congress on Capitol Hill. Sessions is a Republican senator from Alabama who sits on Grassley's committee. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected have the votes to confirm Sessions to Trump's Cabinet.

Grassley says the panel plans to hold a confirmation hearing before Trump's inauguration Jan. 20.

Senate Democrats in a letter called for a "fair and thorough" hearing and said the attorney general must be "the people's lawyer, not the president's lawyer."

------

10:35 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the election was "pretty fair," rejecting President-elect Donald Trump's talk of voter fraud and independent Jill Stein's recount effort.

The Wisconsin Republican was interviewed Tuesday by WCLO radio in his hometown of Janesville, Wis. Ryan said he didn't see "any evidence of systemic fraud."

Trump has claimed, without evidence, that millions voted illegally in three states that Democrat Hillary Clinton won – California, New Hampshire and Virginia. Stein has raised millions of dollars to finance recount votes in Wisconsin and is pressing for new counts in Pennsylvania and Michigan – states that Trump won.

----