Gov. Mike Pence stumps for Trump and the GOP ticket at the Coliseum, Friday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Indiana governor Mike Pence is greeted with cheers as he takes the stage at a rally for Donald Trump at the Coliseum, Friday.



Indiana governor Mike Pence, center facing away, signs autographs after a rally for Donald Trump at the Coliseum, Friday.



Indiana governor Mike Pence makes the case for Donald Trump for president at the Coliseum, Friday.



Congressman Marlin Stutzman, left, Governor Mike Pence, senate candidate Todd Young, and Lt. Governor and candidate for governor Eric Holcomb gather on stage at the end of a rally for Donald Trump at the Coliseum, Friday.



Indiana governor Mike Pence speaks to the party faithful at a rally for Donald Trump at the Coliseum, Friday.



Indiana governor and gubernatorial candidate Eric Holcomb speaks at a rally for Donald Trump at the Coliseum, Friday.



Indiana governor Mike Pence at a rally for Donald Trump at the Coliseum, Friday.



GOP senate candidate Todd Young fires up the crowd at a rally for Donald Trump at the Coliseum, Friday.