Jobs filled for UN, education

Donald Trump plans to nominate South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to be United Nations ambassador and has offered the job of education secretary to Betsy DeVos, an advocate for school choice, and the post of housing secretary to former political rival Ben Carson.

Haley, 44, the daughter of Indian immigrants, was the first woman to be elected governor of South Carolina. She backed two of Trump’s opponents during the Republican primary campaign.

Haley and the president-elect had “a natural chemistry” when they met in the days after the election, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said. “It was a pretty easy pick.”

DeVos, 58, has been active in Republican Party politics for decades in her home state of Michigan and in education advocacy. She’s chairwoman of the American Federation for Children, which backs vouchers and tax credits to let parents apply tax money to private school tuition.

She’s on the board of directors of the Foundation for Excellence in Education, founded by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

After Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence met with DeVos in New Jersey on Saturday, their transition office said in a statement that the discussion “was focused on the Common Core mission, and setting higher national standards and promoting the growth of school choice across the nation.”

Carson, 65, is a retired neurosurgeon who sought the 2016 Republican presidential nomination before becoming an informal adviser to Trump. He’s never held elected office.

“I feel that I can make a significant contribution particularly to making our inner cities great for everyone,” Carson said in a Facebook post, adding that “an announcement is forthcoming about my role.”

Trump is in Florida for Thanksgiving as he and his team work to fill thousands of administration jobs before his January inauguration. He has already announced his choices for national security adviser, attorney general and CIA director, while other major posts including secretaries of state, defense and the Treasury remain unfilled.

Haley was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa in Bamberg, South Carolina, according to her official biography. At 13, her first job was keeping the books for her family’s clothing store. She earned a degree in accounting from Clemson University.

She has limited foreign policy experience. She won a seat in South Carolina’s House of Representatives in 2004. During her first run for governor, in 2010, she won an endorsement from former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. She was re-elected in 2014.

In a statement, Haley said she was accepting Trump’s offer out of a “sense of duty.”

“When the president believes you have a major contribution to make to the welfare of our nation, and to our nation’s standing in the world, that is a calling that’s important to heed,” she said.

Haley took at least eight trips abroad as governor, including to Germany, Sweden, France, the U.K., Japan, Canada, and India, mostly to attend trade shows and seek economic development opportunities in the automotive and aerospace industries, according to the Post and Courier newspaper, which first reported her nomination.

Matthew Rycroft, the U.K.’s ambassador to the U.N., praised Haley in a statement on Wednesday.

“She will bring to the U.N. a strong track record of achievement from South Carolina, and I know that the U.K.-U.S. relationship will continue to go from strength to strength,” Rycroft said.

The governor’s national profile rose in 2015, when she had to deal with the aftermath of the killing of nine people at Charleston’s historically black Emanuel AME church in a racially motivated attack. A month later, her decision to support legislation ordering the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds won bipartisan praise nationally, though it was more controversial at home.

“That flag, while an integral part of our past, does not represent the future,” Haley said. “By removing a symbol that divides us, we can move forward as a state in harmony.”

Six months later, she again took the national spotlight, delivering the Republican response to President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address.

In the 2016 presidential race, Haley supported Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and urged Trump to release his tax returns, a move he has yet to make.

After Trump tweeted, “The people of South Carolina are embarrassed by Nikki Haley,” she responded with a tweet of her own to Trump: “Bless your heart.” After Rubio dropped out, Haley switched her support to Sen. Ted Cruz.

Her nomination will require Senate confirmation. As U.S. ambassador to the U.N., she would have to champion a Trump foreign policy that has at times been enigmatic if not contradictory.

Trump has suggested the U.S. should have a better working relationship with Russia to fight terrorism in Syria, said he might recognize Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and warned that Washington might not defend NATO allies who don’t “pay their fair share.”

She would succeed Samantha Power, who won a Pulitzer Prize for a book citing a moral duty to prevent genocide but had to defend before the world body Obama’s reluctance to intervene in Syria’s deadly civil war.

Richard Gowan, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said Haley was a “positive choice” by Trump, adding that her political acumen should help her “win over a lot of diplomats who worry that the U.S. is going to disengage from the U.N.” Nevertheless, he said, she faces “a very tough learning curve” and would have a daunting counterpart in Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s U.N. ambassador.

“The U.N. faces extremely volatile situations in cases from Syria to the Congo, and Haley will find herself pitched into some pretty rough crisis diplomacy from day one,” Gowan said. “Haley will have to rely on career U.S. diplomats at the U.N. to help her navigate tough negotiations with Churkin.”

Trump last week announced he’d chosen Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Rep. Mike Pompeo of Kansas for Central Intelligence Agency director, and former Defense Intelligence Agency Director Michael Flynn for national security adviser.

He’s named Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus his White House chief of staff and campaign CEO Stephen Bannon, formerly of Breitbart News, as his chief strategist and senior counselor.

Trump said this week he was “seriously considering” Carson for the housing post. “He’s a greatly talented person who loves people!” Trump tweeted. The people who confirmed Trump’s offer did so on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been formally announced.

Carson said Tuesday on Fox News that “our inner cities are in terrible shape and they definitely need some real attention,” noting that he’d grown up in one as a native of Detroit. Before running for president, he was a famed motivational speaker and writer.

HUD’s self-described mission is “to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all.” Trump’s nominee for the housing post also will require confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate and would succeed Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio.