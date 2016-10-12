Liberals keeping an eye on Clinton

Also Trump accused of helping with leaks WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – A top adviser to Hillary Clinton on Tuesday accused a longtime Donald Trump aide of receiving “advance warning” about WikiLeaks’ plans to publish thousands of hacked emails and suggested the Republican candidate is aiding the unprecedented Russian interference in American politics. Clinton adviser John Podesta pointed the finger at Trump adviser Roger Stone, who he said has been in touch with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Podesta also raised as evidence an August tweet in which Stone said Podesta’s “time in the barrel” was coming. The tweet was sent shortly after WikiLeaks published scores of hacked emails from other Democratic officials. Podesta confirmed that the FBI is investigating the hack of his private email account as part of the ongoing probe in other Democratic Party hackings by groups with Russian ties. Last week, intelligence officials said they believe the individuals responsible are working for Russian intelligence and coordinating with Assange on the political hacking.

WASHINGTON – Some Democratic activists say Hillary Clinton’s private speeches to Wall Street bankers and other moneyed interests in 2013 and 2014 confirm their long-held suspicions she will revert to more moderate positions – and choose like-minded members of her Cabinet and administration – if she’s elected president.

“Wall Street doesn’t pay a quarter of a million dollars for her to come and tell them how bad they are. What she said is pretty much exactly what we expected,” says Charles Chamberlain of Democracy for America, which unsuccessfully tried to draft Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren into the campaign and then backed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“The day after she’s elected president, progressives will have to hold her accountable and fight with her to make sure she passes powerful, progressive populism,” he said.

Clinton’s campaign has neither confirmed nor denied the content of the material that emerged after campaign chairman John Podesta’s personal email account was hacked by WikiLeaks. But a summary of potentially troublesome comments flagged in a January email from Clinton’s campaign research director underscored concerns about how the speeches might be perceived by Democratic primary voters.

Clinton spoke of a need for political deal-making, telling real estate investors “you need both a public and private position,” and told another group that both political parties should be “sensible, moderate, pragmatic.” Before Deutsche Bank, she said financial reform “really has to come from the industry itself.” On trade, she said she dreamed of a “hemispheric common market, with open trade and open borders.”

Norman Solomon, a Sanders delegate from California, said there are “deep and wide reasons to be worried” about how she would conduct her economic policy. Pointing to Bill Clinton’s presidency, he said, “There was a de facto formula of ‘talk progressive and serve corporate power,’ and we don’t really see any contradiction of that in the transcripts.”