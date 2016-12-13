McConnell supports hacking probe

WASHINGTON – The Senate’s top Republican on Monday endorsed investigations into the CIA’s belief that Russia meddled in last month’s election to help Donald Trump win, suggesting potential battles ahead with the incoming commander in chief over Moscow and U.S. intelligence.

“The Russians are not our friends,” declared Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Senate’s intelligence panel, led by Richard Burr, R-N.C., will conduct a bipartisan inquiry, according to McConnell, who also expressed support for a related probe by the Armed Services Committee, chaired by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Trump on Sunday called the CIA’s contention “ridiculous” and blamed the disclosures concerning its assessment on Democrats who he said were embarrassed over losing last month’s election.

Recounts over

Presidential election recount efforts came to an end Monday in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with both states certifying Trump as the winner in contests that helped put him over the top in the Electoral College stakes.

Wisconsin concluded a statewide vote recount that showed him defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton by more than 22,000 votes. Meanwhile, a federal judge issued a stinging rejection the request to recount paper ballots in Pennsylvania’s presidential election and scan some counties’ election systems for signs of hacking.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested the recounts in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, as well as in Michigan, where the request was earlier blocked by a federal judge.

China’s ire grows

China said that it had “serious concern” about Trump’s most recent comments about Taiwan, and warned that any changes to how America deals with the self-governing island could damage diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing.

China’s comments Monday came a day after Trump said in a television interview that he didn’t feel “bound by a one-China policy.”

Geng Shuang, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said that established policy is the “political foundation” of any diplomatic relationship between China and the U.S., and that any damage to it could render cooperation “out of the question.”

China split from Taiwan amid civil war in 1949 and continues to regard the island as a breakaway province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Beijing was already angered by Trump’s Dec. 2 phone call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, the first time a U.S. president or president-elect has publicly spoken to a Taiwanese leader in nearly four decades.

Parade of visitors

Trump continued his cavalcade of meetings in his Trump Tower offices in New York on Monday with leading GOP, congressional and corporate figures.

Among them was Carly Fiorina, who unsuccessfully vied with Trump this year for their party’s nomination. Fiorina, the former Hewlett-Packard CEO, is seen by some Trump advisers as a candidate to be director of national intelligence, overseeing the government’s 17 intelligence agencies.

Also meeting with Trump were former primary rivals Texas Gov. Rick Perry and former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum.

Trump’s transition team formally announced he would name Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn, 56, to head the White House National Economic Council. His team also said he’d picked Gen. John Kelly to head the Department of Homeland Security.

Biz talk delayed

Trump will wait until January to say what role he will play in his business empire as president, delaying one of the most critical and highly anticipated announcements of the transition.

Trump has been under significant pressure to step away from his various business interests since winning the election to avoid possible conflicts of interests.

The president-elect was scheduled to give a news conference Thursday to detail plans to separate himself from his business concerns.