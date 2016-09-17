Obama born in US says Trump, who then slams Clinton

Also: Disarm guards, see what happens MIAMI – Donald Trump said Friday evening that the bodyguards assigned to his rival Hillary Clinton should “disarm immediately” and “see what happens.” “She goes around with armed bodyguards like you have never seen before. I think that her bodyguards should drop all weapons. They should disarm. Right? Right?” Trump said during a campaign rally here as the crowd cheered the idea. “I think they should disarm immediately. What do you think? Yes? Yes. Yeah. Take their guns away. She doesn’t want guns. ... Let’s see what happens to her. Take their guns away, okay? It would be very dangerous.” Trump made a similar comment in May when he addressed a National Rifle Association conference.

WASHINGTON – Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday acknowledged for the first time that President Barack Obama was born in the United States, ending his long history of stoking unfounded doubts about the nation’s first African American president but also seeking to falsely blame Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for starting the rumors.

“Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the birther controversy. I finished it. I finished it, you know what I mean,” Trump said at his newly opened luxury hotel in Washington on Friday morning. “President Barack Obama was born in the United States. Period.”

This is not the first time that Trump has accused Clinton of first raising questions about Obama’s birthplace, an assertion that has been repeatedly disproved by fact-checkers who found no evidence that Clinton or her campaign questioned Obama’s birth certificate or his citizenship.

“For five years, he has led the birther movement to delegitimize our first black president,” Clinton said Friday, demanding that Trump apologize to Obama. “His campaign was founded on this outrageous lie. There is no erasing it in history.”

For years, Trump has been the most prominent backer of the so-called birther movement, which lurked in the dark corners of the Internet until Trump forced it into the mainstream.

While drumming up publicity for his own possible run for the White House during the last election cycle, Trump began to aggressively question Obama’s qualifications for office. Trump never came out and said where he thinks the president was born, but he demanded to see the president’s longform birth certificate and other records. Trump also claimed to have hired investigators.

In April 2011, Obama released his longform Hawaiian birth certificate in the name of putting all of the conspiracy theories to rest, and Trump congratulated himself and said that he “accomplished something that nobody else has been able to accomplish.”

But Trump didn’t revise his position and repeatedly questioned the validity of the document Obama released. In an October 2011 interview with CNN, Trump said that if “you check out the Internet, many people say it is not real.” In August 2012, Trump tweeted that “an ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that @BarackObama’s birth certificate is a fraud.”

Days before the 2012 election, Trump posted a video online that labeled Obama “the least transparent president in the history of this country” and demanded that Obama release his college records, college applications and passport records.

Trump said that if he ran for president, he would release his tax returns – something that he now refuses to do because he says several years of his returns are under audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

When Trump launched his long-shot presidential bid in June 2015, he continued to say in interviews that he didn’t know if Obama was born in the United States, but he didn’t dwell on the issue as he once did.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly suggested the president might not be Christian or that he might sympathize with Islamic State terrorists. In January, Trump said on CNN that he doesn’t know where the president was born.

“Who knows? Who knows? Who cares right now,” Trump said on Jan. 6 on CNN. “We’re talking about something else, OK? I mean, I have my own theory on Obama. Someday I’ll write a book. I’ll do another book, and it will do very successfully.”

A sizable number of voters agreed with Trump. A 2010 Washington Post-ABC News poll found 20 percent saying Obama was born in another country while 77 percent said he was born in the United States.

Misperceptions plummeted to 10 percent in a 2011 Post-ABC poll after Obama released his longform birth certificate, but a CNN-ORC poll last September found they had again returned to 20 percent.

In the latest survey, beliefs that Obama was born outside the United States peaked at 26 percent among Republicans and 34 percent among self-identified tea party supporters, compared with 19 percent of independents and 12 percent of Democrats. Among all those who said Obama was born outside the United States, about half thought there is “solid evidence” for their view, while the rest said this was only their suspicion.

Such attacks have caused many black voters to turn sharply against Trump, offended that he would challenge the qualifications of the country’s first black president. Earlier this month, former Republican candidate Ben Carson – who now advises Trump on race issues – said on CNN that Trump could immediately improve his relationship with African American voters by apologizing for questioning the president’s place of birth.

Early Friday morning, Trump said in an interview on Fox Business that he would make “a big announcement” about his stance on the president’s birthplace during a campaign event at the new luxury hotel he opened in downtown Washington.

“You watch my statement,” Trump said. “We have to keep the suspense going. OK? So you watch.”