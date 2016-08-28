Opponents prep for presidential boxing match

Also: Trump talks agriculture in Iowa DES MOINES, Iowa – Donald Trump warned Saturday of a “war on the American farmer,” telling a crowd in Iowa that rival Hillary Clinton “wants to shut down family farms” and implement anti-agriculture policies. In a hat tip to Iowa’s agriculture industry, Trump renewed his commitment to continuing a requirement that all gasoline sold contain an ethanol-based additive, an issue important to corn growers. He also promised to cut taxes on family farms, which he called the “backbone” of the country. Clinton’s campaign website touts a plan to increase funding to support farmers and ranchers in local food markets and regional food systems, saying she’ll create a “focused safety net to help family farms get through challenging times.” Speaking to an overwhelmingly white crowd, Trump again pledged that as president he would help African-Americans living in cities with high crime and low employment. But Trump drew an online backlash Saturday for a tweet he sent in response to the shooting death of NBA star Dwyane Wade’s cousin, who was gunned down near the Chicago school where she had planned to register her children. “Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!” Trump tweeted. He later sent a tweet offering his “condolences to Dwyane Wade and his family.” – Associated Press

Hillary Clinton is methodically preparing for the presidential debates as a veteran lawyer would approach her biggest trial. She pores over briefing books thick with policy arcana and opposition research. She internalizes tips from the most seasoned debate coaches in her party. And she rehearses, over and over again, to perfect the pacing and substance of her presentation.

Donald Trump is taking a different approach. He summons his informal band of counselors – including former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani, talk-radio host Laura Ingraham and ousted Fox News Channel chairman Roger Ailes – to his New Jersey golf course for Sunday chats. Over bacon cheeseburgers, hot dogs and glasses of Coca-Cola, they test out zingers and chew over ways to refine the Republican nominee’s pitch.

Trump’s aides have put together briefing books, not that the candidate is devoting much time to reading them. Trump is not holding any mock debates, proudly boasting that a performer with his talents does not need that sort of prepping. Should Trump submit to traditional rehearsals, some associates are talking about casting Ingraham, an adversarial chronicler of Clinton scandals, to play the Democratic nominee.

“Donald Trump is the unpredictable X-factor and Hillary Clinton is the scripted statist,” said Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s new campaign manager, in an interview. “I fully understand why Team Clinton feels the need to drown her in briefing books and Hollywood consulting.”

Amid a combative period of campaigning, during which each has flung ferocious accusations, Clinton and Trump are also taking time to warm up for their biggest showdowns. The first of three presidential debates, on Sept. 26, promises to be one of the highest-rated television events of the year, the first opportunity for voters to evaluate the candidates side by side and one of the last moments for either to alter the trajectory of the race.

Clinton’s advisers are confident the debates will showcase her experience, judgment, gravitas and command of policy.

“She feels like it is a proving ground, that this is a job interview,” Clinton spokesman Brian Fallon said. “I think she will approach the debate with a great deal of seriousness and a sense of purpose, and also keenly aware that Donald Trump is capable of anything.”

Clinton must not only parry what her campaign expects will be a stream of insults and innuendo from Trump, but she also must overcome the perception among many voters that she is not trustworthy.

“People think that they have to land zingers and pivot and attack – and that’s true, but ultimately, you want your viewers to come away with a gut feeling that I like this person,” said former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, who co-chairs Clinton’s transition committee.

For Trump, who trails Clinton in nearly all national and battleground-state polls, the debates represent perhaps his best opportunity to change perceptions.

The outsider candidate needs to convince voters that he is up for the job. Known for an unpredictable and, at times, erratic temperament, Trump must prove that he can be a steady commander in chief, with an understanding of the issues. And after more than a year of making damaging comments about women and minorities, he will try to use the big debate stage to show that he would be an inclusive president.

“You’re going to see a very natural and normal guy – someone who is comfortable with who he is, not someone who’s highly scripted or nervous,” Giuliani said. “The real risk is when a guy tries to be something other than what he is.”

During the Republican primaries, Trump bragged about taking on Clinton and has eagerly anticipated debating her since even before entering the race, according to his associates.

“Not only does he want 100 million viewers, he wants to be a showstopper at the Roman Colosseum, the main event at WrestleMania,” said Sam Nunberg, a former adviser who helped the billionaire chart his White House run. “He’s going to love this, eat it up and take her on. For Hillary to go in and think she’ll be professional and wonky, or give a long lecture, that’ll play against her.”

Political campaigns often play the expectations game, and Clinton’s aides are trying to raise the bar for Trump. They insist his years on reality television and his pugnacity and agility in the Republican primary debates make him a fearsome adversary.

“We are fully expecting to have our hands full,” Fallon said. “It was his television personality that carried the day and made him a success at the (primary) debates. What normally would make for low expectations in terms of a lack of substance and not sort of exuding that commander-in-chief demeanor has actually been turned on its head.”

And yet, Brett O’Donnell, regarded as one of the GOP’s best debate coaches, questions that. O’Donnell said Trump should be preparing rigorously.

“He thinks he won all the primary debates,” O’Donnell said. “But he picked his spots, beat up on a candidate and then evaporated for a while and stayed out of the substance. He’s not going to be able to hide like that with just the two of them on stage. … He can’t just name-call her and have a wrestling match for 90 minutes.”

The debates are run by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. The commission dictates the format and selects the moderators, who are expected to be named soon after Labor Day. Traditionally, the first debate is on domestic policy, the second is a town hall with audience questions and the third is on foreign policy, with the debates divided by subject into 15-minute sections.

So far, only Clinton has officially agreed to appear. Trump has vowed to negotiate for more favorable terms, saying in a recent interview with The Washington Post that he would try to influence the selection of moderators: “I’d want to have a fair moderator.”