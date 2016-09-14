Pence compares Duke to club shooter's father

Mike Pence on Tuesday compared a prominent white supremacist’s support for Donald Trump to the backing Hillary Clinton received this year from the father of a terrorist who killed 49 Orlando, Florida, clubgoers in May.

Pence, the GOP vice presidential nominee and current Indiana governor, said he did not think David Duke’s backing of Trump is significant “any more than the father of a terrorist who killed 49 Americans was seen at a Hillary Clinton rally, cheering her on.”

That is a reference to the appearance Seddique Mir Mateen, father of Orlando killer Omar Mateen, made at an Aug. 8 rally for Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee. Mateen was not invited by the Clinton campaign, although he did occupy a prominent seat behind Clinton at the rally. The Clinton campaign later made clear it rejected Mateen’s support.

“We live in a free country, and people of ill motives have associated themselves with politics,” Pence said before reporters outside the Republican National Committee in Washington on Tuesday morning.

Seddique Mateen has denounced the violence perpetrated by his son, who was killed in the shootout at the Pulse nightclub, and said he would have notified authorities if he had known what his son was planning.

Pence made the comments after a closed-door gathering of Republican lawmakers in the first visit by a member of the GOP ticket to Capitol Hill since Trump himself came in early July. Republican leaders say the former House member and GOP House conference chair got a warm reception from his former colleagues.

The former House member has been at center of the Trump campaign’s efforts in recent days to capitalize on Clinton’s remark Friday dismissing “half” of the campaign’s supporters as a “basket of deplorables” who are “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic – you name it.”

Pence then stirred controversy of his own Monday in a CNN interview where he refused to call Duke, the white-supremacist Louisiana Senate candidate who is supporting Trump, by that term.

“I’m not in the name-calling business,” Pence said under questioning by anchor Wolf Blitzer. “The millions of people who support Donald Trump around this country are not a basket of anything. They are Americans. And they deserve the respect of the Democrat nominee for president of the United States.”

Duke has enthusiastically endorsed the Trump campaign and tweeted Monday about Pence’s CNN remarks. Trump generated a major controversy in February when he avoided denouncing Duke; he later made clear he rejected Duke’s support.

Pence on Tuesday continued his attacks on Clinton, saying the “deplorables” remark “disqualifies” her from the presidency: “Anyone who has that low an opinion of the American people should not serve as president of the United States of America,” he said.

Regarding Duke, Pence said: “Donald Trump and I have renounced David Duke repeatedly. We have said we do not want his support, and we do not want the support of people who think like him.”

Clinton, he added, “was not talking about that bad man, she is talking about people all across this country.”