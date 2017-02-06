Pence to lead voter review agency

Vice President Mike Pence will lead a commission to investigate voter registration issues, President Trump said Sunday.

In an interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly before Super Bowl LI, Trump – who shortly after taking office told congressional lawmakers that 3 million to 5 million illegal votes had cost him the popular vote against Hillary Clinton – reiterated his concerns about voter irregularities, saying he planned to task his vice president with looking into concerns over voter registration.

Despite no credible evidence that any massive voter fraud occurred, the president has continued to push the theory, much to the chagrin of some of his aides and many congressional leaders.

On Sunday, O’Reilly pressed Trump on his penchant for making dubious claims without having “the data to back it up,” and the president seemed to narrow his focus from large-scale voter fraud to irregularities with voter registration.

“It has to do with the registration, and when you look at the registration and you see dead people that have voted,” Trump said. “When you see people that are registered in two states, that have voted in two states, when you see other things, when you see illegals, people that are not citizens, and they are on the registration roles.”

Indeed, it can be common for voters to be on the rolls in multiple states, something Trump has cited as evidence of intentional voter fraud. The Washington Post has found at least five Trump family members or top administration appointees who were registered in two states, including Jared Kushner and Stephen Bannon.