Primary sets up Fla. showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy each easily won their Senate primaries Tuesday, setting up a November showdown that’s guaranteed to be nasty as each party grapples for a majority in the chamber.

In Arizona, Sen. John McCain easily defeated his primary challengers.

Rubio, who decided at the last second to seek a second term, easily fended off millionaire homebuilder Carlos Beruff, and Murphy used the backing of President Barack Obama and other Democratic leaders to defeat U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, who was counting on his party’s most faithful liberal voters to overcome Murphy’s money and establishment support.

“Marco Rubio is the worst of Washington because he puts himself first every time. He gave up on his job. He gave up on Florida. He earned the worst voting record for any Florida senator in 50 years,” Murphy said shortly after polls closed.

Rubio spoke about an hour later and said Murphy has lied about his education and his career and is only successful because of his wealthy father.

“How can someone with that kind of record think he can be elected to the U.S. Senate? The answer is he has a sense of entitlement, because when everything you’ve ever had in your life is given to you, you think you deserve it all,” Rubio said.

In other races, U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown lost a primary as she faces felony fraud charges. She was one of the first blacks elected to Congress from Florida since Reconstruction. U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who recently quit as Democratic National Committee chair, won her toughest race since she was elected in 2004.

Trump to meet Mexican president

Donald Trump will make a surprise trip to Mexico today to meet with the country’s president hours before delivering a highly anticipated speech on immigration.

Trump said on Twitter that he looks “very much forward” to meeting with President Enrique Pena Nieto. The Mexican leader had invited both Trump and Hillary Clinton to visit Mexico.

Pena Nieto’s office says in its own tweet that the two men will meet in private today.

Trump has made illegal immigration and his call for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border a centerpiece of his presidential campaign. Pena Nieto has been sharply critical of Trump’s insistence that Mexico would pay for a wall.

Ariz. sheriff wins

The sheriff for metropolitan Phoenix trounced three rivals Tuesday to win his Republican primary in what could be the toughest campaign in his 24 years in office as he faces a storm of legal troubles stemming from his immigration patrols.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio easily beat former Buckeye Police Chief Dan Saban and two lesser-known Republicans. Arpaio has raised a staggering amount of money for a local sheriff’s race – $11.3 million and counting, most from people living in other states.

The 84-year-old lawman will face the race’s sole Democrat, retired Phoenix police Officer Paul Penzone, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Stars join Clinton

Hillary Clinton is wrapping a fundraising blitz in the Hamptons, where she has racked up millions during a three-day swing.

The Democratic presidential nominee hopped from mansion to mansion in the tony New York oceanfront vacation destination, appearing at parties and dinners where the contributions ranged from $1,000 to $100,000 for guests and hosts.

The top-dollar tour concluded Tuesday night with an event in Sag Harbor complete with performances from Jimmy Buffett, Jon Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney. McCartney joked that the event was “the first time I’ve paid to hear myself sing.”