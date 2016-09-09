Putin remark highlights lack of GOP unity

On Thursday, the full force of the Democratic Party, including President Barack Obama, rallied around Hillary Clinton, saying that rival Donald Trump is unfit for office.

On the Republican side, there was no such unity as lawmakers struggled how to respond to the GOP nominee’s claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a stronger leader than Obama.

Senior Republicans such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., tried to avoid commenting directly on Trump’s claim that Putin has “been a leader, far more than our president has been a leader.” Trump had also said at the NBC forum Wednesday night that he welcomed compliments from Putin and praised the Russian leader’s poll numbers.

When asked about the praise of an autocratic foe over the sitting U.S. president, Ryan said only that “Putin is an aggressor that does not share our interests” and that the Russian president “is acting like an adversary.”

Other top Republicans were less reserved.

“Other than destroying every instrument of democracy in his own country, having opposition people killed, dismembering neighbors through military force and being the benefactor of the butcher of Damascus, he’s a good guy,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., quipped about Putin.

The GOP responses were a far cry from Obama’s warm embrace of Clinton. Speaking at a news conference in Laos on Thursday, Obama said Trump’s behavior is “unacceptable and outrageous” and warned that it has become normalized in this election. He said the media had insufficiently scrutinized Trump’s claims and behaviors but said he thinks voters will make “a good decision.”

Clinton herself was intent on keeping Trump’s controversial comments alive. Speaking before boarding her campaign plane en route to North Carolina, Clinton said Trump had “failed once again” to come off as a credible commander in chief and said it was “scary” to hear him praise Putin.

His running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, also came to Trump’s defense during a television interview.

“I think it’s inarguable that Vladimir Putin has been a stronger leader in his country than Barack Obama has been in this country,” Pence told CNN. “And that’s going to change the day that Donald Trump becomes president of the United States of America.”

Trump’s surrogates on the Hill scrambled to either dismiss Trump’s admiring take as so much “noise in the wind” – as Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., put it – or to attempt to cast Trump’s approach as strategic.

“You know, maybe he’s playing to Putin’s ego,” said Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., emerging from a meeting of the GOP nominee’s surrogates Thursday morning. “Russia is a threat, and I think Mr. Trump may be playing it very smart with how he addresses Mr. Putin.”

Other lawmakers were concerned about the idea that Trump welcomes praise from Putin. He said in the forum that “when he calls me brilliant, I think I’ll take the compliment, OK?”

“You know, flattery can be used as a tool that sometimes bears very negative fruit,” said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who was once on the shortlist to be Trump’s vice-presidential nominee. “One has to be careful about letting flattery affect one’s relationship with a person or a country.”