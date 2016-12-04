Recount court case dropped

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Green Party-backed voters dropped a court case Saturday night that had sought to force a statewide recount of Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 presidential election, won by Republican Donald Trump, in what Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein had framed as an effort to explore whether voting machines and systems had been hacked and the election result manipulated.

The decision came two days before a court hearing was scheduled in the case.

Saturday’s court filing to withdraw the case said the Green Party-backed voters who filed the case “are regular citizens of ordinary means” and cannot afford the $1 million bond that was ordered by the court by 5 p.m. Monday.

But Green Party-backed efforts to force recounts and analyze election software in scattered precincts were continuing.

Stein plans to make an announcement about the Pennsylvania recount Monday outside the Trump Tower in New York, according to aides.