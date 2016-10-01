Sex tapes hot topic after Trump tweet storm

Donald Trump started the day Friday talking about sex tapes. At end of day Trump was still facing talk of sex tapes – though not the same one.

The Republican presidential nominee tweeted at 3 a.m. about suggestive footage that reportedly exists of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, drawing fire from Democrat Hillary Clinton. But by day’s end, Trump faced reports that he had appeared briefly in a pornographic video in 2000.

In the 13-second clip posted on BuzzFeed’s website, Trump is seen on a street in New York fully clothed surrounded by young women as he uncorks a bottle of champagne and pours it over the bunny-ear Playboy logo printed on the side of limousine.

It is unclear if Trump knew at the time he was being filmed for a porn video, which BuzzFeed said featured “fully nude women posing in sexual positions, dancing naked, touching themselves while naked, touching each other sensually, rubbing honey on themselves, taking a bath, and dressing in costumes.”

“There’s been a lot of talk about sex tapes today,” Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill said. “And in a strange turn of events only one adult film has emerged today and its star is Donald Trump.”

Clinton cited Machado in Monday’s debate, saying Trump called the Venezuelan “Miss Piggy” after she gained weight. “She has become a U.S. citizen and you can bet she’s going to vote,” Clinton said of the 1996 pageant winner.

Since then, Trump has defended the way he treated Machado and has sought to discredit her.

In a series of early morning tweets Friday, Trump alluded to a 1998 accusation against Machado of being an accomplice to an attempted murder (the charges were dropped) and speculated about how Machado became a U.S. citizen.

Here are the three tweets:

• Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an “angel” without checking her past, which is terrible!

• Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con.

• Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?

Clinton, speaking to a late afternoon rally in Coral Springs, Florida, mocked Trump’s early morning tweet storm and called it a “meltdown.”

“Who gets up at 3 o’clock in the morning to engage in a Twitter attack against a former Miss Universe?” she asked. “Really, why does he do things like that?”