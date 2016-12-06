- U.S. Air Force veteran Jarrod Phillips, of St. Louis, left, serves stew to veterans at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D., Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Many Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents who've gathered for months in a camp in southern North Dakota are committed to staying despite wintry weather and demands that they leave. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
December 06, 2016 8:21 AM
Spokesman offers few clues on Trump's pipeline stance
Associated Press
Spokesman Jason Miller told The Associated Press on Monday that Trump supports construction of the pipeline. But Miller wouldn't say whether Trump would reverse the Army's decision on Sunday to decline to issue a permit for the $3.8 billion pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in southern North Dakota near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.
Miller said the Trump administration will review the situation "and make the appropriate determination."
Protesters, who describe themselves as "water protectors," say they have no plans to leave despite the Army's decision and recent wintry storms.
The pipeline is largely complete except for the section under Lake Oahe.