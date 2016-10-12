Ticked-off Trump rails on 'disloyal' Republicans

WASHINGTON – Enraged by Republican politicians who have abandoned him, Donald Trump lashed out against his own party on Tuesday, airing grievances against conservatives who won’t support him – an unprecedented embrace of intraparty warfare by a presidential nominee.

It was a remarkable turn, just four weeks from the election.

Trump signaled throughout the day that pursuing his personal feud with top establishment Republicans such as House Speaker Paul Ryan or Arizona Sen. John McCain, a former presidential nominee, would take priority for him over preserving what unity is left in the Republican Party.

His bitter outbursts, expressed through Twitter and at a closed-door fundraiser in San Antonio, intensified the panic among Republicans that his presence atop the ticket could sink them up and down the ballot come November. Such chatter only irritated Trump further, moving the famously unrestrained candidate to declare he would be embracing an even more caustic and outrageous campaign style.

“Disloyal (Republicans) are far more difficult” than running against Clinton, Trump tweeted. “They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win – I will teach them!”

During the fundraising event, Trump continued to rant, declaring, “Sometimes it’s harder to beat our own party than it is to beat the person on the other side,” according to audio of the event obtained by the Texas Tribune.

Trump accused Ryan of “opened borders and amnesty and bad budgets” as well as disloyalty.

“I wouldn’t want to be in a foxhole with a lot of these people, that I can tell you, including Ryan,” Trump said on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor.”

To cap it off, Trump used strong language to declare himself free from whatever filters remained: “It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to.”

As if to make good on his promise, Trump released a jarring campaign advertisement. Feeding into conspiracy theories on the right about Hillary Clinton’s health, the video implies she is an invalid too weakened by illness to protect America.

“This is the Trump that everybody was concerned about,” said Chip Felkel, a longtime Republican operative based in South Carolina. “All of the misgivings, all the people who had doubts that he would make a good nominee, … it wasn’t just about protecting their interests in terms of Washington. It was about knowing that he’s unmanageable and that he is about Donald Trump, and that he is not about the GOP.”

‘Waste of time’

Trump’s rage was touched off by a call Ryan held with House members Monday in which he distanced himself from Trump and released his caucus from any obligation to support the nominee. Ryan did not withdraw his endorsement, but he said he will not be campaigning for Trump or focusing any effort in the final days of the race toward getting him elected.

Like other Republicans, Ryan had expressed disgust with the recently disclosed recording from a decade ago in which Trump boasted, using vulgar terms, that celebrities like him could grope women at will.

The disclosure of the recording last week intensified the ongoing GOP mutiny. Among those who announced they were done supporting Trump was McCain, a Vietnam war hero who loaned his support to the nominee even after Trump mocked him for being a prisoner of war. McCain is campaigning for his own re-election, leading by double digits in polls.

“The very foul-mouthed Sen. John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has wavered between expressing remorse for the lewd comments on the videotape and dismissing them as inconsequential, even as other Republicans express shock and offense.

Even loyal Trump supporters are dismayed by the direction the nominee is heading.

“He’s wasting some time, precious time,” said Barry Bennett, a former senior campaign adviser to Trump. “Going after the speaker – who most Americans don’t even know who he is – and John McCain, is just a waste of time.”

Some Republicans have agonized over how to deal with Trump during the final weeks of the race. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who ran against Trump in the GOP primary and is running for re-election in a key battleground state, issued a statement Tuesday saying he continues to support the nominee, whom he once called a “con man.”

“I disagree with him on many things, but I disagree with his opponent on virtually everything,” Rubio said. “I wish we had better choices for president. But I do not want Hillary Clinton to be our next president. And therefore my position has not changed.”

The sentiment that Trump is far from ideal but is better than the only realistic alternative is one many of his backers are clinging to as justification for maintaining their support.

“You don’t go after somebody who is, as Ronald Reagan would say, your 80 percent friend. What you do is stand with them,” Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said in a Tuesday interview with Fox Business Network. “And it is not helpful to have this kind of drama going on. What you need to do is say we have a binary choice.”

GOP candidates catch blowback

In backing away from Trump, Ryan and others are already absorbing counterattacks from Trump and his loyal army of supporters. Many Trump boosters say they have been emboldened by the fight and are determined to exact punishment on the party establishment’s down-ballot Republican candidates.

Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson tweeted Monday that she could not keep her mobile phone charged “due to the mass volume of texts from people” who plan to vote for Trump but not other Republicans on the ballot.

Diana Orrock, a Republican National Committeewoman from Nevada, said she is not voting for Republicans who don’t support Trump – including Rep. Joe Heck, R-Nev., who is running for a seat that is critical in the battle for the Senate majority.

“We just had part of our Nevada delegation who’s running withdraw their endorsement for Trump and I am going on the record and withdrawing my support for them,” Orrock said on CNBC. “Let the chips fall where they may.”

Trump’s running mate Mike Pence said in an interview with NBC on Tuesday that he was “disappointed” by the defections and “respectfully” disagreed with Ryan.

Yet Trump’s aggressive shift is popular among his most loyal supporters.

“He’s fighting for us,” said Megan Johnston, 54, who was among an estimated 2,000 people who packed into a high school gym to see him on Monday near Pittsburgh. She shrugged off his sexually aggressive comments in the 2005 video and pointed at Democrat Hillary Clinton’s shortcomings.

“He said what he said and he apologized. She should be in jail,” Johnston said.

At a rally in Newton, Iowa, Pence received multiple standing ovations and was thanked at one point for sticking with Trump – a sign of just how badly Trump has faltered.

“You ... just got my respect for not jumping and bailing out on Donald Trump,” the questioner said.

Another woman told Pence she was concerned about widespread voter fraud and warned that, if Clinton wins, “I am ready for a revolution.”

“Don’t say that,” Pence responded.