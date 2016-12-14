Tillerson choice welcomes Senate clash

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump is inviting a clash in the narrowly divided Senate by choosing Rex Tillerson for secretary of state in the face of well-publicized concerns from several GOP senators over the oil executive’s ties to Russia.

The likely confirmation fight could be an early test of Trump’s sway over Congress and demonstrate how much appetite there is among Republicans to stand up to their president.

For now, three Republican senators have publicly voiced concerns about the Tillerson nomination: Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida. All have cited the Exxon Mobil executive’s history of making deals in Russia and his close ties with President Vladimir Putin, which include opposing sanctions sought by the U.S. and Europe against Russia after it invaded Crimea.

However, none of the three has said thus far that he will oppose Tillerson. And only Rubio sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which will hold a confirmation hearing in early January to consider the nomination.

“While Rex Tillerson is a respected businessman, I have serious concerns about his nomination,” Rubio said.

The committee currently has 10 Republican and nine Democratic members, meaning Tillerson needs support from every Republican to get a successful committee vote, presuming Democrats all oppose him. Yet even if the panel rejects him, there is precedent for the full Senate to take up his nomination.

The Senate will be divided 52-48 next year in favor of the Republicans, meaning Tillerson could lose only two Republicans if all Democrats voted no.

Trump’s transition team sought to portray Tillerson’s ties as a positive. “Mr. Tillerson’s experience with Russia and the Russian president will prove to be invaluable. President Putin knows Mr. Tillerson means what he says,” the talking points say.