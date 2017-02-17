Trump aggressively rips media, leaks, 'bad court'

WASHINGTON – Aggrieved and spoiling for a fight, Donald Trump used a marathon encounter with reporters Thursday to denounce the “criminal” leaks that took down his top national security adviser and revived questions about his own ties to Russia.

But he offered only a lawyerly denial that his campaign aides had been in touch with Russian officials before last fall’s election.

“Nobody that I know,” he said in the first full-length news conference of his presidency.

The 77-minute event amounted to a freewheeling airing of complaints, with the new president trying to find his footing after the rockiest launch in recent memory. Trump slammed a “bad court” of appeals judges for blocking his refugee and immigration executive order and denied that his White House was paralyzed by chaos and infighting among top advisers.

“This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” he boasted.

With his signature hyperbole betrayed by reality, Trump said there has never been a president “who in this short period of time has done what we’ve done.” He blamed any problems on the outgoing Obama administration – “I inherited a mess at home and abroad” – and the news media.

Standing in the stately, chandeliered East Room, Trump lambasted the “out of control” media – long his favorite foe. He appeared to delight in jousting with reporters, repeatedly interrupting their questions and singling out stories he disagreed with, well aware his attacks were sure to be cheered by loyal supporters.

Trump’s first month in office has been chaotic by any measure – a flurry of self-inflicted wounds and poorly executed policy. On Monday, he demanded the resignation of his national security adviser Michael Flynn after revelations that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia.

The president defended Flynn’s calls with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the transition period after his November victory. He said that while he did not tell his adviser to discuss sanctions with the envoy, “I would have directed him if he didn’t do it.”

The president said that while Flynn was “just doing his job,” he was “not happy” that the adviser had misled the vice president.

The president has yet to announce Flynn’s replacement. His top choice, Vice Adm. Robert Harward, turned down the job Thursday, largely because of family concerns, according to a White House official who would not be named because Harward’s decision has not been announced.

Trump vowed to move forward next week on his stalled plans to enact “extreme vetting” measures for people coming to the United States. He said he would sign a “new and very comprehensive order” aimed at addressing legal issues in his initial directive, which had temporarily halted the entire U.S. refugee program and all entries from seven Muslim-majority nations while the government worked on new vetting procedures.

The former reality TV star often appeared to be in his element. He sparred with reporters, particularly those he knows by name from his constant consumption of television news. He jokingly told CNN’s Jim Acosta that he had checked whether he was related to Alexander Acosta, the dean of the Florida International University law school who is his new pick to lead the Labor Department.

Acosta’s nomination was ostensibly the purpose of the news conference, though Trump dispensed with the announcement in a few brief sentences. His original choice to head the agency, Andy Puzder, withdrew his nomination Wednesday.