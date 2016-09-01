Trump cordial in Mexico, aggressive back in Arizona

MEXICO CITY – Donald Trump, who has made maligning illegal immigrants from Mexico a cornerstone of his presidential campaign, met with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday – striking a remarkably subdued and cooperative tone as he faced a world leader forcefully opposed to his signature proposals.

Yet just hours later in a major speech on immigration in Phoenix, Trump returned to the aggressive tone that has defined much of his campaign. Repeatedly raising his voice to a yell, Trump said that “anyone who has entered the United States illegally is subject to deportation,” and he vowed to crack down especially hard on illegal immigrants who have committed other crimes.

With less than 10 weeks until the election, Trump has increasingly tried to adjust his pitch to appeal more to moderate voters, as polls show he has fallen solidly behind Democratic rival Hillary Clinton nationally and in battleground states. However, the visit to Mexico City and the speech in Phoenix, viewed together, could provide a jarring contrast for voters and send a confusing message about the kind of president he would be.

Trump said at the joint news conference in Mexico that he and Peña Nieto didn’t discuss who would pay for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, despite his long-standing vow to compel Mexico to foot the bill. He and Peña Nieto avoided direct confrontation in front of the cameras, airing their differences on immigration, border security and trade in cordial tones.

But later, Peña Nieto tweeted: “At the beginning of the conversation with Donald Trump I made it clear that Mexico will not pay for the wall.” The Trump campaign did not immediately comment on the apparently conflicting accounts.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller issued an opaque statement Wednesday evening saying the meeting “was not a negotiation. … It is unsurprising that they hold two different views on this issue, and we look forward to continuing the conversation.”

The address in Phoenix was considered a chance for Trump to clarify whether he still wants to forcibly deport all of the nation’s estimated 11 million illegal immigrants after sending mixed signals recently. He left that question unanswered – dismissing it as irrelevant – while also strongly suggesting that he would push to deport as many people as possible.

“The truth is, the central issue is not the needs of the 11 million illegal immigrants,” said Trump, arguing that “only the out-of-touch media elites think the biggest problems facing American society today is that there are 11 million illegal immigrants who don’t have legal status.”

He said that undocumented immigrants seeking legal status would first have to leave and try to return lawfully – a process that can take many years under current procedures. Trump said that he would have “zero tolerance” for illegal immigrants who have committed crimes beyond their immigration violations.

“We will issue detainers for illegal immigrants arrested for any crime whatsoever,” he said, going further than other Republicans who have called for felons to be deported. Later, he said he would create a new “deportation task force” to deal with “the most dangerous criminal illegal immigrants” who have “evaded justice.”

He also proposed an “ideological certification” test to ensure that immigrants share Americans’ values, and he promised to suspend issuing visas to people coming from parts of the world where “adequate screening cannot occur.”

The hastily arranged meeting in Mexico City was aimed at easing concerns among U.S. voters about his preparedness for the presidency, according to campaign aides.

After an hour behind closed doors at Los Pinos, the official presidential residence and office, Trump and Peña Nieto strode out slowly to adjacent lecterns – in front of only the Mexican flag – to address the public about policy differences wider than the Rio Grande is long.

“We had a very substantive, direct and constructive exchange of ideas over quite a period of time,” Trump said. “I was straightforward in presenting my views about the impacts of current trade and immigration policies on the United States.”

Trump outlined five goals he has for the region: ending illegal immigration, creating a secure border, dismantling drug cartels, improving pay for workers and keeping jobs in the hemisphere.

The Republican nominee hit familiar notes about the loss of manufacturing jobs in the United States. But he didn’t blame Mexico as directly as in the past, suggesting that keeping jobs in the hemisphere is the goal.

“We must take action to stem this tremendous outflow of jobs from our country,” he said. “It’s happening every day, it’s getting worse and worse and worse, and we have to stop it.”

When Trump began his campaign last summer, he cast illegal immigrants from Mexico as “rapists” and criminals and suggested that the Mexican government was sending them. Clinton sought to remind voters Wednesday about his controversial language and warned that he cannot simply paint over it with a quick stopover.

Speaking at the American Legion convention in Cincinnati before Trump’s meeting, Clinton said coalition building and leadership will take more than a “photo-op.”

“It certainly takes more than trying to make up for a year of insults and insinuations by dropping in on our neighbors for a few hours and then flying home again. That is not how it works,” she said without naming her rival.